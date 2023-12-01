A new Chinese brand faces the West, focusing everything on technology and innovation. We present Naxeon and its first motorcycle, the I AM, a compact electric with very promising performance, with semi-solid state batteries and a competitive price

December 1, 2023

In the days and weeks that follow the feast of EICMA news and previews, we happen to feel just like after a big binge. A little exhausted, we move through the files on our computers slowly until we find notes of something that whets our appetite, that stimulates curiosity. This is what happened to me when I picked up the presentation of a new reality coming from China. Is called Naxeon and is appearing on the Western market for the first time but it would be more correct to say global with a product original enough to awaken us from the post-show torpor, but not too much to be something strange or far from our tastes and expectations. The bike is called I AMliterally “I am” in English, and now let’s find out what’s special about it and we’ll do it first since no one talks about it yet.

Naxeon: who are they?



Naxeon was born in 2021 in ChongQingan industrial “town” of only 32 million inhabitants, on the initiative of Mr Gang Mu who left the presidency of Lifan and gathered around himself a team of around twenty professionals with the aim of build a range of innovative vehicles dedicated to commuting and entertainment and characterized by a global approach. For this reason it immediately started a collaboration with the Milanese company E-Balance already established among Chinese automotive manufacturers for supporting entry into the European market. And it is precisely on the current presence of Naxeon in the Old Continent that E-Quilibrium is working: at the time of writing it has already closed the agreements for distribution in France and Belgium, it is about to close it in Germany, while as regards our country is at search for entrepreneurs able to embrace this challenge made of electrical and innovative products to build the best distribution network together. Therefore, if after reading this article you find the project in line with your commercial ambitions, contact E-Quilibrium.

I AM, compact and hyper-technological motorcycle



The progenitor of these products is the compact motorcycle I AM, an urban bike with 17″ wheels and an engine capable of developing a peak power of 10 kW and a torque of 273 Nm which allows it to reach i 120 km/h and to do it rather quickly with one 0-50 of 2.8 seconds and a 0-80 of 6.5 seconds. Interesting performances that place it – at least on paper – among the best performing in the 125 electron equivalent segment. Beyond speed and acceleration, however, there is much more because the battery of this bike is an allo unit semi-solid state that offers greater energy density and charging speed (+30%) compared to a similar traditional battery and a longer life cycle. It also feels lighter. It is offered in two capacities of 4.3 and 6.5 kWh for autonomy ranging therefore from 120 to 180 km, decidedly abundant for commuting. The good news doesn’t end there: the I AM is equipped with a quick charger complete with Type 2 socket which, at the moment, is rather a rarity in this segment of the market and the prerogative only of higher-end products. The result? Naxeon states that a top-up can be done from 20 to 80% in an hour and a half. The weight varies from 118 to 130 kg depending (we infer) on the battery. There is no shortage of technological goodies. In addition of course to ABS, TCS and TERS, the LED lights are literally wasted given that as well as the front and rear there are also… sides along the entire silhouette of the bike and it is possible to make them dance to the rhythm of the music. Not only that, the ring ones on the handlebars follow our actions by changing color if we accelerate or decelerate. Then there are front and rear camera and behind it there is also a proximity sensor for blind spot monitoring. Il 7-inch color display with touch and shows us, in addition to the usual information, also what is captured by the cameras and obviously connects to the smartphone and to the appropriate app to manage, among other things, remote blocking and activate personalized reports. The ignition is keyless and not only that, the bike has it a sensor to understand when the rider is in the saddle and is also able to recognize it and activate the configured profile. Then there is the “snail” mode to make parking easier and there is also the sound and light alarm that activates when the motorbike is moved. However, the most attentive people will not have missed the detail front end architecture with a parallelogram suspension completely faired, a true rarity which also gives this I AM a very forward-looking line and a sporty character.

When it arrives? Availability and pricing of Naxeon I AM



As always, we get to the point: how much does all this technology cost? Despite the high quality promises, the launch price list of the Naxeon I AM is very competitive especially by virtue of what has been put in place in terms of equipment. We are talking about an indicative price starting from 7,400 euros, from which obviously any incentives would then have to be deducted. The price is indicative since, as mentioned, distribution in Italy is being defined. The first examples they will already be available in Europe in spring. In the same period Naxeon plans to launch a “hi-performance” version and a scooter and is also working on an e-bike and above all on an ADV model which we should see in 2025. In the meantime, the writer expects to put his hands on as soon as possible for a nice road test.

I AM Naxeon: electric, hi-tech and accessible. We present it to you