Dear Francesco, we understand your disappointment perfectly, although it must be added that probably yours is a very “unlucky” specimensince we are not aware of all these defects on the R 1250 GS 2020.

As for the recalls, they are not an absolute evil. All serious manufacturers carry out these, including the Japanese ones: it is enough for it to emerge that a component from a subcontractor does not comply with the required specifications to trigger a “technical action” which can involve tens of thousands of vehicles in the face of often only potential risks.

For example, Honda has initiated safety actions in 2022 on NC750X, Forza 750 and X-ADV due to a wiring problem and on the Africa Twin due to an electronic control unit problem. The CBR 1000RR-R even had a potential defect in an oil cooler hose, which in rare cases could melt. Yamaha, however, last year had to return the Tracer 9 and MT-09 to the dealership due to two distinct problems: a defect in the control unit which could cause it to turn off while driving and another in the electronic accelerator knob, which could break.

Often the recalls do not include all the examples of a given model or family, but only those assembled in a given period, sometimes very short.

The manufacturers notify the owners as required by law, but tend not to advertise these interventions too much, which is why the neighbour's motorbike… always seems greener, but this is not always the case.