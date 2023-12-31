When the clock in Spain strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, our unique ritual unfolds: eat twelve grapes to the beat of the chimes. This tradition, more than a simple custom, is a meeting point between history, mathematics and strategy.

The story of the twelve grapes is debated between the abundance of a harvest in Alicante and a symbolic protest in Madrid at the end of the 19th century. What began as a joke or a solution to a production surplus has become an ingrained tradition that marks the end of one year and the beginning of another.

The number 12 and eating grapes on New Year's Eve

On the other hand, the number 12 has been a pillar in the organization of time and culture. From the ancient Babylonians to the modern system, 12 has structured our time: 12 months in a year, 24 hours in a day, 60 minutes in an hour divided into 5 × 12, as well as in the graduation of the circumference (360° = 12 × 30°).

In ancient cultures, The number 12 symbolized the universe in its cyclical development and was related to the division of the sky into 12 sectors forming the signs of the Zodiac. Additionally, it has significance in mythology, such as in the 12 labors of Hercules and the 12 gods of Olympus.

Additionally, the Moon orbits the Earth approximately 12 times in a solar year. (Which could have influenced the division of the year into 12 months).

This number is not only practical due to its divisibility (having six divisors: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12, it is ideal for dividing things into equal parts) but it has also permeated measurements of length, weight and capacity, facilitating business operations and daily life.

Applying mathematics and physics to pick the grapes at the end of the year bells

Incorporating mathematics into this tradition involves considering probability, time, frequency, trajectory, size or strategy. How would a mathematician or physicist influence this practice? What model would Stephen Hawking have developed? The first bell rings. The challenge begins.

We could imagine Albert Einstein calculating the optimal time to chew and swallow each grape, applying probability theories to maximize the chances of success. But, unfortunately, we can't get close to a black hole to have more time between chewing grapes.

Although we can assume that the regularity of the chimes, for example, is similar to a linear pattern, where each event (bell) occurs at constant time intervals. Let's get the data before the next bell comes.

I have 36 seconds in total (12 chimes × 3 seconds per chime) where the objective is to consume a grape in each 3 second interval. The grapes vary in size and texture, which affects the speed of chewing and swallowing and it is likely that it does not follow a uniform rhythm, and that in the later bells it has lost its frequency.

I consider it chew and swallow each grape in 2 seconds or less, the probability of success in each grape is very high. However, if there is variability (for example, some grapes take longer than 3 seconds), the probability decreases.

Quantum computing would establish the state of superposition between food and non-food, that is, a quantum state of possibilities in those 12 grapes that you are going to have to eat without choking.

The Poisson Distribution could be used to achieve the rhythm you need. Dynamic programming could face each grape as a different problem, diversifying size, pace and strategy.

But maybe classical mechanics would take into account movement and trajectory, and a binary approach could identify personal success or failure factors such as chewing. But all that is very complicated. There is no time.

Under the assumption that the probability of successfully eating a grape in 3 seconds is 90% (0.9), the probability of successfully eating all 12 grapes in the corresponding time intervals would be approximately 28.24%. Am I going to fail? How could I increase the probability?

Newton's Laws of Motion and New Year's Eve Grapes

Image generated by Artificial Intelligence

A humorous image of Sir Isaac Newton

First Law (Law of Inertia)

A grape at rest will remain at rest unless a force acts on it. Therefore, I must apply an efficient force to bring the grape to the mouth. Minimize unnecessary movements. Make a direct and fluid movement to bring the grape to your mouth, reducing distance and time.

Second Law (Force and Acceleration)

The force applied to the grape and its acceleration must be balanced for efficient movement. Too much force can result in jerky and inefficient movements. I have to find the optimal amount of force to get the grape into my mouth quickly, but without losing control.

Third Law (Action and Reaction)

Each action (such as pushing the grape into your mouth or chewing) has an equal and opposite reaction. I have to make sure that my technique for picking up and eating grapes does not result in movements that slow me down or distract me.

Trajectory and speed considerations

The most efficient path from plate to mouth is a straight line. However, the ergonomics of arm and hand movement may require a slightly curved path. I will practice bringing the grapes to my mouth in the most direct and natural path possible.

A constant, controlled speed is better than fast, erratic movement. The acceleration should be enough to be efficient, but not so much that it causes instability or lack of precision. Find a constant, sustainable movement speed that you can maintain throughout the entire sequence.

Be that as it may, applying the principles of classical physics and mathematics to the act of eating grapes is just a theoretical exercise that combines humor and science. I hope I can achieve it, although in reality none of that matters… Happy and prosperous 2024!