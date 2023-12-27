Tonight we had one of the best possible visits in El Hormiguero, our friend David Bustamante. The main focus of the interview has been on the confession of one of his greatest fears, the sea. The singer has opened up, sentimentally speaking, with the presenter Pablo Motos. “I have thalassophobia. I am afraid of the sea and its darkness,” said Bustamante.

Furthermore, in order to discover this secret that he had well kept, he has assured that, even if he has a house very close to the sea and he paddle surfs, if he falls at any time he does not have time to get wet because of how quickly he gets out of the water.

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from April 11, 2023 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Tuesday.