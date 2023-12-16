At Xataka we have already published our great photographic comparison between the best mobile phones of 2023. Likewise, we already have our blind comparison ready, in which you Xataka fans are the ones who decide which is the mobile phone with the best camera of the year.

Now there was only the last one on the list: our comparative post at the video level. We have once again faced the five devices from the previous comparisons, recorded video in the most common configurations (up to 4K 60 FPS) and analyzed the work in colorimetry, exposure, stabilization and everything related to the processing that these phones do when recording video.

Google Pixel 8 Pro – Unlocked Android Smartphone with telephoto lens, 24-hour battery life and Super Actua screen – Obsidian, 128GB

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Apple iPhone 15 Pro MAX (256 GB) – Natural Titanium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra (S918) 5G Dual Sim 256GB 8GB RAM (Phantom Black) Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

HONOR Magic5 Pro 5G, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB 512GB, 6.81 Pulgadas OLED 120Hz, 50MP+50MP+50MP Cámara, 5100mAh Batería, 66W Supercharge, 50W Wireless Supercharge, Dual Sim, NFC, Negro

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

4K daytime recording

First: iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the one that has best managed to interpret the color of elements such as the ground or trees, in addition to having micro-shake-free stabilization. Compared to its rivals, at first glance it seems that it is killing shadows (something it usually does in photography). Despite this, the video was recorded at 1:00 p.m., with very harsh sun and areas of considerable shade.

Second: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The iPhone, with a somewhat different interpretation but at a high level, is followed by the Samsung. In this case, the work with HDR is more intensive, with hardly any shadow areas in the entire image. Despite this, in terms of sharpness it is at the same level as the iPhone

Third: Google Pixel 8 Pro: In third place is the Pixel 8 Pro. In terms of sharpness, the work is excellent, although we did not like too much how the stabilization was resolved. There are small trepidations that reveal a work that could be improved in this aspect. The color interpretation is more than correct.





Get the best offers on iPhone 12 Moving on to refurbished: the best of electronics, renovated by professionals, with 2 years warranty30 days trial and customer service. Save on your impact on the planet and save with the best prices in technology in Back Market.

Advice offered by the brand

4K daytime recording (stabilization test)

First iPhone 15 Pro Max. In this example I have to say that I was surprised by what happened. I have recorded in the maximum resolution mode that each phone allows within its super stabilization mode. On the iPhone, it is the action mode recorded in 2.8K from wide angle (not from ultra wide angle). The work is not impeccable, but it manages a smooth running pace without any trepidation. In addition to this, indicate that the video is recorded under not very aggressive backlighting.

The iPhone has been the only one capable of not only stabilizing the image as I expected. The rest of the competitors, including Samsung (where they have historically done very well in stabilization), have not been able to keep up in either stabilization or scene interpretation.

Second: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Due to the demerit of the rest of its rivals, the S23 Ultra takes the silver medal. In addition to not stabilizing as well as the iPhone, it is surprising how it loses quality when we record in this mode.

Third: Google Pixel 8 Pro: The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a fairly dirty result in final quality, although the stabilization is more than worthy. Without a doubt, a well-deserved third place compared to an Honor and Xiaomi that have failed to excel in this mode.

Night recording in 4K

First: iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone has been the most balanced mobile phone recording at night, despite not being the one with the largest sensor. In stabilization, white balance, real-time highlight correction… the work is remarkable.

Second: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung follows, with a somewhat more artificial processing in some areas with a certain loss of sharpness, but a very similar exercise to that of the iPhone.

Third: Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It is surprising that, being a video, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra corrects the white balance towards neutral, making the white balance not completely accurate, despite this, a good overall job with the image.

Regarding Pixel and Honor, the former has had serious problems when it comes to stabilizing the scene in low light. Again, microshaking is its enemy. The Honor presents magenta tones quite far from reality.

Selfie recording in full resolution

First: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Simply spectacular. The work done by the front camera of the S23 Ultra is even above the 4K video with the rear camera of some of its competitors. The HDR is quite forceful, but in this case it allows us to cope with a backlight that hit directly in the face. Skin tone, sharpness, edge work, sound… Everything is fine in this video, point by point.

Second: iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also does an excellent job, although it is clearly below the performance achieved by Samsung. It is especially an aspect that we value in selfie recording: the quality of the microphone. Here the iPhone has no rival, being ideal for recording vlogs without the need for external hardware.

Third: Google Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro has done a good job with selfie recording. It's not the most detailed 4K, but it does a good job in white balance and colorimetry.

On Xiaomi's side, it is incomprehensible that the front camera cannot record in 4K 60 FPS, with a rather questionable microphone quality. The quality of the Honor is also somewhat fair.

And the winner is…

iphone 15 pro max

samsung galaxy s23 ultra

google pixel 8 pro

xiaomi 13 ultra

honor magic5 pro

video 4k diurno

1 (3 points)

2 (2 points)

3 (1 point)

–

–

4k video (stabilization test)

1 (3 points)

2 (2 points)

3 (1 point)

–

–

video selfie

2 (2 points)

1 (3 points)

3 (1 point)

–

–

night 4k video

1 (3 points)

2 (2 points)

–

3 (1 point)

–

addition

11 points

9 points

3 points

1 point

–

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most balanced phone in our video recording tests. For stabilization work, exposure and HDR balance, microphone quality and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is closer than ever, with a front camera that is simply unbeatable in video recording.

The rest have behaved in a more than dignified manner, although they are at a certain distance from these two exponents. It is surprising how Google, in the last two years, is managing to fight with the best in this section, demonstrating muscle in a subject that has been pending for a long time.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | Which camera for beginners to buy: these are the models and recommendations from the Xataka editors