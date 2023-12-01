Is called Uni Wheel and promises to be a revolution in the production of electric cars. The system has been patented by Hyundai and Kia, who have developed a propulsion system that incorporates its components into the wheel itself. This promises various improvements ranging from greater power control to greater range for electric cars.

The search for new propulsion systems for electric cars is leaving behind some of the most curious projects. One of the last was presented by Bosch and BMW. Both companies have worked to incorporate their motors into the wheel itself, which would improve efficiency and increase, according to their calculations, the autonomy of the cars where they are mounted by 20%.

What is presented by Hyundia and Kia is similar, but far from similar. The development was made public at the Uni Wheel Tech Day.

This is how the new Uni Wheel system is and works

What they have designed at Hyundai and Kia is a system that transfers the components of the transmission to the interior space of the wheel that, at this time, would be wasted.

While in a combustion car the engine sends power to the wheels through the transmission, axles and CV joints, in an electric car this function is performed by a reduction gear. The final method of sending power from the engine to the wheels is, simply put, the same in either technology.

However, Korean manufacturers have tried to bring the transmission as close to the wheel as possible. And what better place than the wheel itself. There, the power of the motor is transmitted to the wheel itself and this is achieved through a set of gears.

At the center of it all, a sun gear serves as a base to incorporate four other pinion gears on each side. Surrounding all this, a circular gear connects with the outer pinions and transmits the force that comes from the sun gear. This is better understood with the following image.





Sistema Uni Wheel





Improvement in usable space with the new system

The system can also be combined with a air suspension which compensates for body movement in potholes or poor road surfaces. This means that, in these cases, the height increases but can also be reduced to the minimum possible when the road is good, improving the general aerodynamics of the car.

All this has numerous advantages, according to the manufacturers. Firstly, efficiency is maximum, since the engine torque is delivered directly to the wheel and, in addition, it should have a longer useful life, since current systems are more likely to suffer greater wear with changes in terrain.

Secondly, the sending of engine torque to the wheels is much better controlled, which results in an improvement in the vehicle’s dynamism, since exactly the power that each wheel needs at all times is delivered. As torque transmission is more efficient, there are fewer losses compared to current systems that perform a similar function.

And finally, an inner space is freed in the vehicle that allows more space for passengers and, above all, to expand the volume of the battery. If we take into account the efficiency improvements when delivering power and the possibility of incorporating larger energy accumulators, the system promises greater autonomy even though the car has the same size.

In the image above, with the two chassis, you can see that the space occupied by the engine and transmission is now occupied by the battery although, yes, it has not been specified what volume of improvement we are talking about.

Photos | Hyundai