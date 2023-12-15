A few days ago we told Xataka that Hyundai and Kia are working on a revolutionary system to bring the transmission directly to the wheels. If they work, they would be able to increase the autonomy of the electric car and improve its dynamism, since there would be no losses in power delivery.

On this occasion, the invention they are working on within the group is not directly related to the electric car but could be useful for any vehicle, regardless of its type of engine.

Hyundai and Kia are working on a revolutionary system that eliminates the always-dreaded task of putting on snow chains. His idea: integrate the chains into the wheels.

An invention that sounds futuristic

Although at the moment it is a project that they are still investigating, Hyundai and Kia have already indicated in the company's communications that they will investigate the commercial viability of their system if the appropriate conditions of performance in the field and useful life are met.

Despite sounding like science fiction, yes, both companies work in tires that already integrate the chains. As shown in the video that accompanies this information, the idea is that the tire has grooves in its rubber which, when the time comes, are the pieces that act as chains.

By default, the slot hides the piece, which is slightly below the rubber. Once the driver loses traction and activates the “snow” mode with one of the interior controls, an electric current deploys the piece that automatically begins to act as a chain.

Once the obstacle has been overcome, the driver deactivates this driving mode and the piece returns to its place of origin, hiding so as to never come into contact with the surface. We understand that this piece, due to the type of compound chosen, is better not to form part of the continuity of the rubber so as not to wear excessively.

The brand points out that this has another advantage. As the piece will be hidden Just a few millimeters below the surface of the rubber, it also acts as a tire wear indicator, so checking it will be much more visual.

He points out, at the moment, that the patent is in the approval phase in South Korea and the United States but that, as we said, if all the phases give good results they will seek its approval and commercial production.

In Xataka | Hyundai and Kia have designed a revolutionary system for their electric cars: more autonomy in the same size

Photos | Hyundai