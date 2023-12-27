In the world of electric mobility, Hyundai and Kia have taken a bold and futuristic step with the development of the UniWheel system. It can revolutionize the electric car.

Electric cars had a clear disadvantage, headroom… until now. This innovative concept, from Hyundai and Kia, reported by AutoBild, promises to change the rules of the game in terms of space management in electric mobility.

Often limited by their internal design, EVs could undergo a complete transformation thanks to this design that moves key powertrain components to the empty space inside the wheel hub.

The concept places a compact individual motor near each wheel, reducing the length of the drive shafts, so that This ingenious relocation not only optimizes the available space. It also opens up new possibilities for interior design and is useful in aesthetics or comfort.

While in combustion vehicles the power is transmitted through the transmission and to the wheels through drive shafts and CV joints, in electric vehicles there is no (combustion) engine or transmission, but the power reaches the wheels in the same way. .

UniWheel's unique planetary gear configuration includes a central sun gear surrounded by pinions and a ring gear that not only ensures efficient power transmission, but also improves durability and comfort, especially on uneven terrain.

This additional space allows for the incorporation of higher capacity batteries, extending the vehicle's range without sacrificing comfort. Its advantages are, therefore, also in efficiency.

The UniWheel system could be applied to bicycles, scooters and all types of electric vehicles

Versatility is another of its strengths. Beyond its application in electric passenger and high-performance vehicles, this system can be adapted to other means of mobility, such as electric bicycles and delivery robots. This flexibility makes it a one-stop solution for a variety of transportation needs.

With eight patents already registered in South Korea, the United States and Europe, Hyundai and Kia are setting a milestone in the industry. This system is not only innovative from a design standpoint, but is also a significant advance in automotive engineering.

The UniWheel system from Hyundai and Kia, with the engine in the wheelsis not only a technological advance in the electric car sector, but also a revolution in the conception of interior space. With this development, Hyundai and Kia redefine what we can expect from the design and functionality of the electric car..