MIUI is in the past and Xiaomi's next big step is HyperOS, a new improved operating system that will introduce multiple new features. Since its announcement it has attracted attention, but when will it be launched in the rest of the world? What are the compatible mobile devices that can be updated? Luckily, the Chinese company shared more information about it.

We must remember that Xiaomi announced the new operating system at the series launch event Xiaomi 14. The update began rolling out to smartphones in Chinaand it is expected to soon reach more territories.

These are the first Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi devices to be updated to HyperOS

Through a social media postthe company officially confirmed the first devices that will be able to access the global version of HyperOS. Although he refrained from revealing a release date, he did reveal that the update will begin rolling out during the first quarter of 2024.

Although the list only includes the 8 products that can be updated during the first phase of deployment, the company promised that it will announce launch plans for other mobile device models at a later date.

Below, we share the devices with you Xiaomi y Redmi confirmed that they can be updated to the new HyperOS operating system:

Devices that can be updated to the HyperOS operating system Redmi Note 125 Redmi Note 12 Xiaomi 13 Ultra Xiaomi 13T Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi Pad 6

Now, what about cell phones? BIT? The company did not forget about this brand and, in fact, confirmed that he LITTLE F5 It will be the first model to receive the new operating system update. Although he did not reveal the implementation date, its arrival seems imminent.

The POCO F5 will receive the HyperOS

According to the statement that was shared on social networks, eligible users will receive the OTA update gradually starting next year. Thus, very soon you will be able to enjoy the new functions offered by the new operating system, which will replace MIUI.

It is worth noting that the version that will reach the global market will be different to that currently available in China, although they are expected to be similar. Xiaomi urged all users to share their feedback through the “services and feedback” system.

But tell us, does this new operating system catch your attention? Do you think the wait will be worth it? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to HyperOS.

