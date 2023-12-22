Hyperloop had everything to dazzle us. Its futuristic appearance was combined with a promise too good not to try to believe: a means of transport that would allow us to travel at 1,200 km/h thanks to a unique levitation system.

There were several projects that tried or are trying to turn the idea into reality, but the truth is that ten years after Elon Musk presented it, Hyperloop is a huge failure. It has not revolutionized transportation, nor does it seem like it ever will.

The best example of this debacle is the reference in this area: Virgin Hyperloop One was a company created with the support of Virgin in 2017, but six years after they began their journey, its managers have just announced that they will close the company and sell everything your material.

Hyperloop One managed to raise an investment round of more than $450 million since its founding, and despite creating a small test track near Las Vegas, He never made it past that phase.. The company never managed to get any agency or government to hire its services to build a real and functional hyperloop.

Although it was Elon Musk who floated the idea, Hyperloop technology has attempted to become a practical reality through various initiatives. Almost all of them have ended in debacle or are still very far from the promises of the technology: in China, for example, the initial prototype did not exceed 50 km/h.

Even so, there are projects that continue trying. One of them has Spanish prominence, because the Technical University of Munich (TUM) created a small test track a few months ago to demonstrate that the concept could work. The objective: travel from Zaragoza and Berlin in three hours. Zeleros, company founded in Valencia and with the intention of also taking advantage of this technology, a few days ago it announced an ERE that painted an uncertain future for the Spanish Hyperloop.

We are therefore faced with a technology that arouses passions, but time after time it ends up making those who try to make it a reality have to give up. The dream was nice, but it seems that it was just that.

