“Time is on our side. This shortage, not only of battery materials, but also of charging infrastructure, will make it very clear that There is no single solution for everyone, and that the best answer is actually a mix of different types of vehicles.

Gill Pratt, Toyota’s chief scientist, expressed this emphatic phrase to Automotive News last February. He summed up the feeling of the company that, although it continues to move forward with its electric cars, with special emphasis on Europe, it continues to look for alternatives to this technology.

Among the different possibilities, Toyota is experimenting with hydrogen. The company already has the Toyota Mirai among the cars it offers. This sedan fuel cell It uses hydrogen as a generator of electricity, which is accumulated in a battery and used by the electric motors it incorporates. The result is a car that expels water vapor through the exhaust pipe and has the dynamism, smoothness and silence of an electric car.

The company is also looking for solutions for sports vehicles. It has tried burning hydrogen stored in gaseous and liquid form. The goal is to achieve a car with zero carbon emissions that maintains the feel and sound of a combustion vehicle. The main rival, in this case, is the difficulties in storing hydrogen and its low efficiency.

But leaving the latter aside, Toyota is convinced of the future of the fuel cell as an alternative to electric and combustion cars. And he believes that Europe is the perfect place for its development.

Toyota gives wings to its hydrogen division in Europe

under the name Hydrogen Factory Europethe company will build an exclusive factory for the production of fuel cell systems.

According to the company, Europe is the right place, given the serious environmental regulations expected in the coming years. It must be remembered that although Euro 7 will be more permissive than initially expected, the border of 2035 looms on the horizon, the year in which the European Union wants to have reduced polluting emissions from its transport by 55%.

This will force a large part of the fleet is electrified, putting enormous obstacles for pure combustion vehicles. The only alternative to the electric car or the highly electrified combustion car (plug-in hybrids) is hydrogen used by a fuel cell.

At the moment, it has not been specified where this factory will be set up, but we do know that the Toyota division dedicated exclusively to hydrogen has gained independence in recent months to advance its developments in a much more agile way. They assure that in 2030, Europe will be the main market for this type of technology and, therefore, they want to establish “a coordinated approach in the commercialization of hydrogen technologies and systems, from development and production to sale and after-sales service.” “.

The company believes that in 2026 A new generation of fuel cell will be ready that will be more efficient, providing 20% ​​more autonomy than current systems. Added to their greater production, they believe that costs will become cheaper and they will be able to offer them at a more affordable price, although no objective is specified. In Spain, the Toyota Mirai starts at 75,600 euros.

The company has its hopes pinned on the European Commission’s Green Deal, which will invest 45 billion euros for the development of the use of hydrogen until 2027 and another additional 248 million euros granted by the European Union’s transport infrastructure funds.

At this time, as we see with Stellantis’ commitment to the use of hydrogen in its commercial vehicles, the number of hydrogen In Europe it is scarce, with Germany and France having the most stations of this type. Furthermore, the price is similar to that of refueling with diesel, so it remains an unattractive option.

By popularizing it, Toyota aims to make the offer more economical but, in addition, it is studying the incorporation of this technology to light commercial vehicles (it has already presented a hydrogen Toyota Hilux prototype) and heavy transport, where the battery Fuel consumption can be key to reducing polluting emissions while ensuring refills at the same time as refilling the tank of a combustion vehicle.

In Xataka | The new CEO of Toyota is clear that the electric car is not enough. His big plan is hydrogen

Foto | Toyota