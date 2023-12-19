loading…

North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile to gauge its nuclear power's war preparedness against increasing US hostility. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) said on Tuesday (19/12/2023) that it had test fired intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 latest on Monday.

According to North Korea, the ICBM test was to measure the war readiness of its nuclear forces against increasing hostilities United States of America (US) when Washington and its allies began operating a real-time missile data sharing system.

North Korean state media, quoted by Reuters, reported that the leader; Kim Jong-un witnessed the launch of the Hwasong-18 ICBM on Monday at a location east of the capital, Pyongyang.

The missile reached an altitude of 6,518 km (4,050 miles), flew a distance of 1,002 km and accurately hit its intended target, an empty stretch of sea.

“Kim said the launch sends a clear signal to hostile forces, which have fanned the hysteria of their reckless military confrontation against North Korea,” wrote North Korea's state news agency, KCNA.

“Kim said the drills demonstrated the DPRK's desire to carry out the harshest countermeasures and its extraordinary strength,” the KCNA report continued. DPRK is the abbreviation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of the country of North Korea.

“He outlined several important new tasks to accelerate the development of the DPRK's strategic nuclear forces,” added the KCNA report.

“The cruel imperialist ambitions of the US and its followers for confrontation will not subside on their own,” said Kim Jong-un.

“It is necessary for the DPRK to never ignore all the reckless and irresponsible military threats of the enemy.”