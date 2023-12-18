Husqvarna Motorcycles presented the FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Edition 2024, inspired by the official models that compete in the Motocross World Championship and AMA Supercross.

On the two new Husqvarna 2024 numerous technical accessories are fitted as standard, among which the Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, the FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer and the grafiche Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racingboth versions feature significant updates to the chassis and are fitted as standard with the Connectivity Unit Offroad.

The new Rockstar Edition 2024 have been updated with new attachments of the engine to the frame, which improve the flexibility characteristics and reduce the overall weight, the upper fixing point of the monoshock absorber has been modified with the removal of part of the material with which it is made, while in the front part of the frame the thickness of some sections has been reduced to increase flexibility.

This resulted in a improved flexibility and a reduction in frame weight of approximately 300 g, while the geometry of the updated rear suspension translates into better behavior of the bike when entering corners, easily noticeable by amateurs and professionals alike.

Fixed to the right slider of the 48mm WP XACT AER fork and managed by the Husqvarna Motorcycles Ride application, the Connectivity Unit Offroad allows you to activate, Easily customize and save engine maps present within the “ENGINE” section, so as to vary the throttle response depending on the terrain on which you drive (sand, mud, hard ground, etc.). Riders can also intervene on engine braking, launch and traction control, as well as the sensitivity of the Quickshifterfor a truly immersive driving experience.

In addition to offering different engine map settings, the app includes suggestions for suspension setup, so as to guarantee riders the best set-up on every type of circuit.

Il GPS sensor embedded in the front fender records every session on the track and allows you to analyze your performance with the RIDER function, always present within the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app and managed by LITPro.

La FC 450 Rockstar Edition 2024, only version imported into Italywill be available from January at Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers at the price of 13.520 euro (VAT included).

New Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) with GPS integrated into the front mudguard New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics applied with advanced “in-mould” technology Updated chassis with new monoshock mount and new engine mounts – more agility in corners and greater comfort for the pilot. Updated ergonomics to facilitate movements on the bike More stable fixing of the tank to the frame New suspension setting FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer CNC machined Factory Racing triple clamps with adjustable offset (20 – 22 mm) Factory Racing wheels produced by EXCEL Takasago with machined black hubs CNC 2K Carbon engine guard 2K Carbon front disc guard Factory Racing holeshot mechanism Gray ODI grips, softer 5mm higher seat, equipped with high grip Factory Racing cover produced by GUTS