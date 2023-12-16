Life goals. Two spouses don't want to be inferior to each other and now have these two Bugs. But which one is hers and which one is his?

Some dream of a bathroom with two sinks. But others dream even bigger. An American couple has taken the Bugatti ax in gradual steps. So they now have two very personalized Bugs.

It all started with – how traditional – the man. This bought a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. His better half was apparently so impressed that she wanted something even better. So she also ordered a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. But one tackled by Bugatti's Sur Mesure. That means Bugatti Sonderwunsch in French.

As usually women have more idea for style. So this customer knew exactly what she wanted: the motif of the Veyron L'Or Blanc from twelve years ago. But in a color explosion of red and orange. Rosso Efesto and Arancia Mira to be precise. Bold choice. Bugatti calls the pattern in which the paint is sprayed the Vagues de Lumière effect, because it sounds nice.

Hubby was apparently impressed, but also a bit taken aback. Of course you should never do that, just let your wife shine. On the other hand, he did 'solve' it in a positive way. Namely by sending his Chiron back to Bugatti. And to use the same theme. Only in blue. As people would say at Even tot Hier: “Isn't that that song?”. Anything you can do, I can do better, I can do everything better than you.

Anyway, now there are two Bugs at the door. The children of this couple probably want their parents to drop them off at the door of the school, instead of a street in front of it…

