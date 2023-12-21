Time is running out! The ideal would be not to have left the last minute Christmas gifts, but Amazon is always a guarantee when it comes to covering our needs. Thus, you should know that, if you are not a Prime subscriber, you can still place your order today with free shipping and receive it on December 24.

If you've left Santa's gifts until the last minute, don't feel bad. The truth is that it happens to all of us. It's not that we are Homer Simpson, who always ends up bordering on the limit, but we tend to let it go a little and, in the end, we get into trouble. As we tell you, at least, with Amazon promotion currently available, you can know that if you order today, you will have free shipping and will receive it on time.

Offer conditions

First of all, although being a Prime subscriber is what guarantees you free shipping on all your purchases (with exceptions from certain sellers), the reality is that without having the subscription you can also find ways not to pay expenses. Amazon knows the role it plays when it comes to managing the purchase of Christmas gifts and that is why it offers this promotion that you can benefit from.

It is important that you know that this is an offer for the first order. If you have previously used your Amazon account to buy something, even if you have not benefited from this offer, you will not be able to use it. Therefore, in this situation the best advice we can give you is to create a new account with a different email address. In addition to this, remember that It only works for one orderalthough, of course, you can put all the items that interest you and order them at once.

Other aspects to take into account

We tell you that today you can still place your orders and receive them on Christmas Eve, but the best way to check it is by entering the product that interests you and looking at what it says in the area on the right. Take a look at the screenshot that we include below this paragraph so that you can understand what we indicate. You'll see it marked “FREE Delivery on Sunday, December 24.” That is what interests you because it is the shipping time applicable to those who are not Prime subscribers.

If you end up running late and the information from Amazon tells you that your order will no longer arrive in time for Christmas, the only option you would have would be to subscribe to Prime. You can do it by benefiting from the promotion of free Prime subscription for 30 days and then cancel if you are no longer interested. Once activated, check on the product page that the message “Will arrive before Christmas” is indicated in green in the same area of ​​the right column. So you can rest easy knowing that you will receive your order on time!

Returning to the initial offer, keep in mind that it only applies to the shipping type “Free shipping with your first purchase” and that it applies to the entire Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Where the promotion is not useful is in addresses corresponding to Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands. The good news is that you can benefit from this first free shipping on both the products sold by Amazon itself and on those that are “shipped by Amazon” and that correspond to third-party sellers. Beyond certain categories, orders that cannot be included with this offer are those that are not shipped directly by Amazon.

And after this first order? You will not be able to have free orders again except with one exception: if what you buy exceeds 29 euros. Although it does not always happen or is guaranteed, it is very common that if you exceed this amount you can continue to have free orders. In any case, the most important thing at this time is the pressure of dates and be able to ensure that you will arrive in time for the gift to be under the tree on Christmas Eve. Santa Claus is coming in a hurry!