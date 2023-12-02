Yoshihiro Togashi has revealed his original plans for the Hunter x Hunter manga.

Everything seems to indicate that the story of Hunter x Hunter was going to be very different from the one we know, since Togashi had other plans for the manga.

It’s no secret to anyone that Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular and acclaimed works of all time, well, Yoshihiro Togashi’s work has become a true classic that has amazed millions of fans for decades, which is not surprising, since the interesting story and the power system that the mangaka included in this series are a true marvel.

In addition, Hunter x Hunter, the iconic work of Yoshihiro Togashi, has given a lot to talk about recentlysince, through an interview, several details of this legendary story have been revealed that have shocked fans, since the mangaka has announced how the series will end if he dies, this being a revelation that has caused fear within the fandomwho have expressed concern about the artist’s health.

But this is not all, since, recently, through a disturbing interview, Yoshihiro Togashi has been revealing very interesting details regarding Hunter x Hunteramong them, the original plans I had for the mangabecause this story was going to be very different from what we know.

Hunter x Hunter is a work that has become loved very easilysince its impressive story and the epic characters that Togashi created captivated fans in moments, to the point of turning this series into a cult manga/anime that It is still very relevant in the minds of followers today..

However, it seems that This story was going to be totally different from what we knowsince, through a recent interview, Yoshihiro Togashihas revealed the original plans I had for the Hunter x Hunter manga, since the mangaka had a different vision of what he wanted for the plot. Through X, the called user @TogashisTroupe has shared the artist’s responses regarding what he originally wanted to do with the HxH manga.

The former Sakurazaka46 member, Yumiko Seki, recently sent Yoshihiro Togashi a list of 11 questions, and he sent back an extensive handwritten letter. It was then read aloud on “Iwakura and Yoshizumi’s Show”. Here is the Q&A translated⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5O4ii3seFd — Togashi’s Troupe (@TogashisTroupe) November 26, 2023

Togashi revealed that His original vision focused on the first three chapters of the seriessince he had planned that the serialization of the work would be long-lasting, so he decided that It was supposed to start with Gon taking the hunter exam and failing it.for later introduce a time jump in the story. However, this idea of ​​the mangaka was rejected by its editorwhich is why he had to readjust his plans.

Furthermore, Togashi also revealed that, I already had some characters created for the manga apart from Gonamong them, Killua and Hisoka, who were part of the plans and narrative that the mangaka had in mind.

Notably Due to the rejection of Togashi’s original plans, he had to modify part of his story.leaving as a fundamental part of his vision the pillars of his plot, the friend (Killua) and the villain (Hisoka) who would appear at the beginning of the exam. Likewise, the mangaka let it be known that he first worked on the narrative structure and then on the details, since he had a rough idea of ​​the story that was coming.

These revelations from Togashi have confirmed that his original plans for the Hunter x Hunter manga and specifically for Gon They were going to be totally different.. However, due to his editor’s rejection of his idea, he had to restructure his story into the one we know today.

Togashi is not the first mangaka whose editor usually rejects some ideas, since Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, also had other plans for his work but they were denied by his editor, so it is very common that many ideas of these artists cannot materialize. However, in some cases these decisions by editors they end up being a great success for history in general.

On the other hand, in this same interview, Yoshihiro Togashi aprovechó to explain one of the big changes that the last chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga had, since these They had a lot of text on their panelswhich generated a lot of curiosity within the fandom.

