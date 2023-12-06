Togashi has explained what inspired him for the touching scene between Meruem and Komugi.

Yoshihiro Togashi recently explained his inspiration for creating the touching scene between Meruem and Komugi.

Throughout the Hunter x Hunter chronology it has been seen that This work has had several extremely impressive moments ranging from surprising battles to very emotional scenes that have moved fans given the events that have been addressed during the development of the plot, since many of these events have had a high emotional impact on the followers who still remember them.

One of the most moving scenes that the Hunter x Hunter manga has had has been seen during the popular Chimera Ants arc, specifically, Meruem’s last moments in which he is comforted by Komugithis being one of the most iconic and emotional chapters that this work has had.

Likewise, during a recent and disturbing interview, Yoshihiro Togashi took the opportunity to explain this moving scene that featured Meruem and Komugiwhich was so emotional that fans continue to remember it with great feeling to this day.

Hunter x Hunter has had a lot to talk about latelysince, Yoshihiro Togashi has had a somewhat disturbing interview with Yumiko Seki in which has revealed several details of his legendary workamong them the initial plans he had for the manga, which were totally different from what we know today.

But this is not all, since, during this interview, Togashi has taken the opportunity to detail and reveal the inspiration he had to portray Meruem’s last momentswho was seriously injured, being comforted by Komugi, this being one of the most distinctive chapters of the manga due to the exclusive use of white dialogue bubbles on darkened backgrounds, a detail that remained with fans.

Through X, the account called @TogashisTroupe ha shared Yoshihiro Togashi’s answersin which explains the moving scene of the final moment between Meruem and Komugias this caused a great emotional impact within the Hunter x Hunter fandom.

Yoshihiro Togashi has explained the inspiration he had to create such a memorable scenewell the mangaka has revealed that the final moments of Meruem and Komugi In chapter #318 of the manga they were inspired by a scene from the famous manga called “Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms” because while Togashi was creating the storyboard for the chapter, he remembered a scene that was composed of white backgrounds and dialogues, which which gave way to a similar scene in Meruem and Komugi’s final conversation.

Besides, Togashi also mentioned the distinctive double page spread of Komugi comforting Meruem.emphasizing the cross-hatching technique he used to show this emotional momentsince this technique is normally used to immortalize moments of this type, which led this mangaka to be inspired by the conclusion of Ashita no Joe in which Joe “burns” after giving his all in the boxing ring and in Fist of the North Star in which Raoh dies after his confrontation with Kenshiro.

Using this shading technique to immortalizing Meruem’s final moment was a great success by Togashisince it made this scene very memorable, loaded with a high emotional impact that continues to move fans.

Notably, The Chimera Ants arc is packed with all kinds of momentsfrom its amazing fights to its emotional and dramatic scenes that showed different nuances of the characters involved in this saga, being a clear example of this. the end of Meruem, who was comforted by Komugibecoming one of the most moving scenes in the manga Hunter x Hunter.

On the other hand, Yoshihiro Togashi has recently taken the opportunity to reveal how Hunter x Hunter will end if he dies, a revelation that has shocked fans, who They are worried about the mangaka’s health.

