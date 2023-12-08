Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been indicted by US federal prosecutors for tax evasion. Biden, who is 53 years old, had already been federally indicted in September on charges of lying to purchase a firearm in Delaware in 2018. Now, according to prosecutors, he tried to avoid paying at least 1.4 million dollars (approximately 1.3 million euros) in income taxes in the period between 2016 and 2019: he was indicted on nine charges, including tax evasion and false tax returns. If convicted, he would face up to 17 years in prison.

The case launched in September was the first time the son of a sitting US president had been indicted. According to the accusation, Biden would have made false declarations when filling out a federal form required when purchasing weapons in which he had said that he was not using narcotic substances, and according to the accusation, in that period instead Biden would have been addicted to crack. The president’s son had admitted to having had addiction problems in the past, but he had said he was not guilty. His lawyers believe that the charges against him are politically motivated. At the moment the White House has not commented on the new accusations.

