In the duel against the Belgian who was supposed to take his place in Juventus, the Serbian put in perhaps his best performance of the season: between his desire to score and his ability to play for his teammates, he beat Romelu on his own turf

Giuseppe Nigro

December 31st – 08:57 – MILAN

The convinced applause from the Stadium, the hug with Allegri and even a slap from the satisfied coach. Staged for the benefit of the cameras, the exit from the pitch is also the moment in which the filters fall and pure emotions and tensions emerge: that of Dusan Vlahovic with a quarter of an hour left against Roma opens the curtain on a performances among the best of the season despite not having scored, perhaps the best. Against Lukaku, outclassed, it is even more valuable.

ASSIST AND VISION

When the goal comes from someone else it is even easier not to blame the center forward who doesn't score and allow yourself the serenity of analysis to go beyond the missed goal to see everything else. But even before the happy ending, Vlahovic's performance, sought after by his teammates more than other times, stood out to the naked eye. Also because that goal – from Rabiot's foot – came precisely thanks to Dusan, who with an illuminated discharge into the wing from a perfect Slavic pivot found the right corridor with his vision of the game rather than with his foot to send Adrien into the goal.

HUNGRY FOR GOALS

Having been able to flip the switch at that moment meant taking the right path at the crossroads where otherwise Dusan's performance risked ending up under the label of the attacker who stubbornly searches for the goal and loses clarity. And instead he certainly had clarity, after an approach to the match with a great desire to do well and to look for the goal: immediately with a right-footed shot from far away, shortly after with a solo towards the area, passing Llorente, then turning in the area right against Llorente and finding only Mancini's interception to block him, and finally even looking for the turn from the edge of the area, and not even half an hour had yet passed. The assist with which he opened the second half is what made the difference between a generous and somewhat unlucky evening and instead a winning performance.

THE CHALLENGE

The direct clash makes the comparison with Romelu Lukaku inevitable, the man who was supposed to take his place in the summer – among many reasons – also for his greater ability to play with and for the team. Thus, on the day of the duel facing each other, the Serbian won by playing on the Belgian's favorite terrain, that of participation and creation for his teammates. It ends with 27 balls played to 26 for Dusan, and this means little: 9 duels of which 6 won for the black and white, 7 of which 3 won for the yellow and red and this already means something more. Ten passes for Vlahovic, 18 for Lukaku (4 supports) in line with their respective profiles. One shot on target, three off target and one blocked for Dusan, only one shot off target for Romelu: already like this, on points, it's easy to say who won. The center forward who didn't score won – neither of them did – but who was able to get in on the scoring action. Indeed, he created it from nothing.

