On Wednesday evening the European Commission announced that it had released around 10 billion of the so-called “cohesion funds” to Hungary, the disbursement of which had been suspended a year ago. They are funds reserved for the poorest and most backward areas of the Union, and in December 2022 the European Commission decided not to authorize them, accusing the Hungarian government, led by the far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, of having created a political, economic and extremely corrupt and illiberal judiciary.

The authorization of the release of the funds was long awaited, and among the most authoritative newspapers dealing with European affairs it was predicted as a matter of days. The decision was announced the day before the start of the European Council in Brussels, i.e. the meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union, which between Thursday and Friday will have to decide whether to approve new aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euros, to be added to the European multiannual budget for the period between 2021 and 2027.

Many observers had linked the possible release of European funds for Hungary to the new aid to Ukraine. Hungary is in fact the European country most linked to Russia, and for months it has been obstructing aid to Ukraine, which considers that money crucial to avoid bankruptcy and continue to defend itself from the Russian invasion. Hungary may have asked the Commission to release European funds in exchange for approving new aid to Ukraine: both the Hungarian government and the European Commission, however, have denied that the two discussions are linked.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Orbán has shown a very cautious approach towards Russia. While supporting the sanctions decided by the European Union against Vladimir Putin's government, he refused to send weapons to the Ukrainian army and welcomed the circulation of theses and ideas in support of Russia in the internal public debate.

On Wednesday, the day of Orbán's arrival in Brussels, the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders announced that the Hungarian government's reforms have been judged positively, and that therefore European funds can be released. «We have received sufficient guarantees to say that the independence of the judicial system will be strengthened in Hungary. Today's decision, however, is not the end of the process. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and will react promptly if any backtracking occurs.”

Despite the release of these 10 billion euros of “cohesion funds”, the European Commission has decided to continue not to authorize the disbursement of another 10.4 billion euros which would be due to Hungary for the so-called Recovery Fund, the of funds approved by the European Union to contain the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. To do this, the Commission asked the Hungarian government to respect 27 very stringent conditions in terms of transparency and management of funds, conditions that Hungary has never wanted to respect.