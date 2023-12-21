In Pakistan, hundreds of people, mainly women, were arrested while taking part in a demonstration in the capital Islamabad. The police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were approaching a neighborhood of the city where many government and institutional offices are located.

The protest march started almost a month ago from the province of Balochistan, after the death of a 24-year-old boy who was in police custody. According to the protesters, similar circumstances are frequent in Balochistan: they are in fact calling for an end to forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, i.e. the killing of people by government authorities without any judicial proceedings, which the Baloch ethnic communities have been denouncing for years.

Balochistan is a province in the south-west of Pakistan, the largest and poorest in the country. For years, armed groups have been fighting against the Pakistani state to demand the right of self-determination of the Baloch population. The protests are calling for an end to what they claim is a “Baloch genocide”, and for those responsible for the extrajudicial killings to be brought to trial.