Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have been blinded and 60 injured every day since the start of the military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Media reports Israel said that 5,000 Zionist soldiers had been injured since the start of the military campaign in Gaza Strip . Of that number, as many as 2,000 soldiers are officially recognized as disabled by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by the daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. The report added that around 60 new soldier injuries were reported every day by the Israeli military’s Rehabilitation Department.

That number only includes members of the security forces and reservists, excluding regular troops. This suggests that the number could be much higher.

The Israeli government itself is silent about the number of army casualties during the invasion of the Gaza Strip. Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government has been accused of cracking down on press freedom during the war.

An official Israeli government statement claims that more than 200 soldiers were injured during the invasion.

“We have never experienced anything similar like this. “More than 58% of the injured victims we received had serious injuries to the hands and feet, including amputations,” said Limor Luria, deputy director general and head of the Rehabilitation Department of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, to Yedioth Ahronoth as quoted by The New Arab, Sunday (10/ 12/2023).

“About 12% of injuries are internal, consisting of damage to the spleen, kidneys and rupture of internal organs,” said Luria.

“About 7% suffer from psychological distress, a number we know will rise sharply,” the Israeli official added.

The New Arab was unable to verify the figures reported by Israeli media.