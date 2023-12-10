Three goals for the Juve defender, two of which in the last two matches: the mistake against Sassuolo at the beginning of the season is just a memory, now he is the face of Juve fighting for the scudetto

Grit, humility, courage: Gatti is the symbolic face of this Juve that is more worker than artist, even more so after the last six points collected are a gift he placed under the tree with a pinch of advance. First the winning goal in Monza as time expired, then the short-nosed winning goal against Napoli: that was enough to inflame the web, which sees in “Gattone”, his official nickname among his teammates, the winning soul of Juve’s these times.

Three goals in all, but also a difficult moment after a sensational own goal against Sassuolo, a stage that the defender overcame demonstrating great strength and resilience, as Danilo said when speaking about his teammate after the victory over Napoli. And there are already those who dream that with him Italy will win the next World Cup…

What is unequivocal is the surprise effect unleashed by the most prolific defender in Serie A to date thanks to the three goals scored, as well as the great gratitude that binds him to the black and white shirt and which he never tires of reiterating: “Juve changed me life, I will be forever grateful to her.” An attachment that obviously did not go unnoticed among the fans.