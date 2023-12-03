All the Western space companies capable of putting satellites into orbit are not enough for Amazon. So she has been forced to turn to her great rival. Amazon has contracted three flights with SpaceX to put its Kuiper satellites into orbit.

The e-commerce and cloud services company successfully launched its first test satellites into orbit last October. You have more information in this card:

The chosen company was United Launch Alliance, which used its Atlas V 501 rocket to put two Amazon satellites into orbit.

Amazon plans to set up a network of thousands of satellites, competition from Starlinkto bring the Internet to the whole world.

There are not enough rockets for Amazon’s satellites

The company founded by Jeff Bezos has a big problem. It only has permission until mid-2026 to put 3,236 satellites into orbit. The rockets can only carry between 30 and 50 satellites, depending on their capacity. Amazon has scheduled 77 flights to complete the process.

The drama is that even by hiring all the space companies outside of SpaceX, as it has actually done, it cannot cover those 77 flights.

In the same way that SpaceX, owner of Starlink, uses its own rockets to put them into orbit, the ideal is for Amazon to use the rockets of the Blue Origin company, founded by Jeff Bezos. But he still doesn’t have his New Glenn rocket ready.

Amazon has contracted 38 launches with United Launch Alliance (ULA), 18 with the European company Arianespace, and 12 with Blue Origin, expandable to 15 more. It is the maximum capacity that these companies can offer, and there are no more, ruling out China, Russia… and SpaceX.

Another additional problem is that the rockets that these companies are going to use… They have not yet been tested. According to Ars Technica, ULA’s Vulkan rocket will be tested on December 24. The Ariane 6, which is years late, in mid-2024, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, at the end of 2024. It’s one thing to try them, and another thing to be able to make continuous launches…

The stakes are high, so Amazon has decided to swallow the bitter pill, and resort to the latest solution: its great rival Space. The three flights contracted for mid-2025 should cover the missing satellites… assuming the rest of the companies comply.

Amazon is going to put almost 4,000 satellites into orbit to compete with Starlink. But all the space companies together do not have enough rockets. So he has no choice but to hire Starlink owner SpaceX to do the job. Elon Musk’s company has no problems, because it also needs money from anywhere. And it is years ahead of Amazon.