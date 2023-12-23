There were many who were totally surprised with the initial presentation of Ai Pin from Humane, a curious device that clips to our coat or t-shirt, and is even capable of projecting a small screen on the palm of our hand or any other surface. .

Its managers, Humane, is a startup founded by former Apple executives who, after promising the end of mobile phones with their device, have now put a launch date on the table for the first buyers.

Specifically, this portable device that promises to replace current mobile phones, based on voice commands and without a screen, will definitely reach customers in March 2024.

They comment that the initial orders will be sent first, and followed by the rest, according to the purchase order.

In November, when the device was presented more clearly to the public, they commented that it would be available by early 2024 and so far they have complied.

It is not a cheap device, given that it costs $699 and also requires a monthly subscription of $24 for mobile data, but it is clear that it does not have a prohibitive price either.

As we said, what makes special Ai Pinis that it can project images and information in the palm of the user's hand and is based on different artificial intelligence models to answer queries and perform tasks.

In fact, one of the most surprising tasks seen in its presentation is that it is capable of translating, almost in real time, any of your words into another language, even imitating your voice.

On the other hand, they have always wanted to emphasize its security, presenting it as a secure device that is not always listening and that acts only with the interaction of the user himself.

They also commented on the presence of a privacy chip integrated into the hardware and a trust light indicator.

Obviously, due to its price, it can also make phone calls, read and send messages, among other things.

To this we must add that it is capable of scanning products, foods and objects through its built-in camera, and on top of that ask it to remember it in its memory, it can even make online purchases for you.

It runs on a quad-core Snapdragon processor with a dedicated Qualcomm AI engine powering its Humane OS software.

It will be sold in three colors, although two of them cost an additional $100.

Since its original announcement it has attracted the attention of many investors. According to CNBC, the company has raised more than $200 million from sponsors such as Microsoft or even Sam Altman himself, CEO of OpenAI.