One of the big questions surrounding the figure of Hulk in the Marvel Universe it is the fact of the separation of Bruce Banner. The question of where does it go when Hulk takes over his body It has been very recurring, but now Marvel has given a clear answer. On very few occasions it has been shown what happens to Bruce Banner's consciousness when the Hulk controls everything. Many have long assumed that Bruce and the Hulk are one and the same, which would mean that Bruce wouldn't go anywhere, but recent stories have said that Hulk y Bruce Banner They are two completely different people.

The comic The Incredible Hulk #7 has given a chilling answer to this question. In more recent years, comics have made it clear that Hulk and Bruce Banner should be seen as two different people and in conflict that share the same body. In fact, when one of the two appears the other simply disappears somewhere else. With this in mind, the conscience of each of them needs a place to go when he loses control. The Incredible Hulk reveals that when the Hulk is in control, Bruce Banner He manifests himself trapped inside a monstrous skeleton in his head, but this makes a lot more sense than it seems.

The new adventures of the Hulk They've reimagined him as a monster hunter. The Green Giant is in conflict with a primordial evil calling itself the Greater, who is awakening monsters across the planet to find and capture the Hulk in the world. His travels put him on the same path as Charlie, a teenager who escapes from her home to join her life with his. Hulk, becoming his companion after helping him defeat two monsters. When they are safe, Charlie asks him a question we all want to know..

Charlie wants to know what happens to Bruce when Hulk is who is on scene. Hulk says that he is where he put him, where he belongs to be. The following vignette shows Bruce as a helpless prisoner inside a monster's corpse of epic proportions. Hulk's discomfort by Bruce Banner pushes him to tell Charlie not to talk about Bruce Banner, or ask any more questions about him. In addition to applying a very visual metaphor about his dynamics, The reveal highlights exactly how much Hulk hates Bruce Banner.and vice versa, since the existence of either of them places the other in a literal hell.

