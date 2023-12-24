Hulk was a founding member of several teams, but he has a particular hatred towards one of them.

Hulk He has always been one of Marvel's most powerful heroes. The Green Giant usually functions as a being capable of destroying anything, and that has caused Hulk to feel that he is not worth anything else. However, behind all those feelings linked to anger, Hulk has always longed to be loved. He has always been a fundamental member in the origins of the Marvel Universe. Hulk was a founding member of both the Avengers and the Defenders, two of the most powerful teams on Earth.

Hulk fought alongside Iron Man, Ant-Manthe Wasp y Thor in the first version of the Avengers and teamed up with Doctor Strange y Namor to create the Defenders. But even with that, Hulk showed that he had no love for one of those two groups. In one of the first missions of the Defendersthe team of heroes proved to be very rookie, and that was something that was not taken very well Hulk. Hulk's immediate, deadpan response to his teammates hearing that he would no longer be a part of the team was enough to hint that the Defenders idea was stupid.

However, the harshness of his words were only the surface of a giant iceberg. The reason why he decided to never join the Defenders again to defeat Foolkiller It was because he was alone on the seashore fighting his own feelings about having friends. Hulk He said that he liked the idea of ​​having friends, but that it was difficult for him to understand how to handle social relationships without getting hurt. In the end, hot blood led Hulk to a side of history that he probably didn't want to be on.

Hulk understands what loyalty means, the importance of helping others, and the difference between right and wrong, but he has always allowed his uncontrollable emotions to completely override his judgment. It is possible that Hulk He hadn't even considered the weight of his words and didn't really think that his time with the original team members It would be a waste of time, but that's only something he knows.

It is difficult to evaluate whether what Hulk was something he really thought about when it came to his former teammates, or was it just anger getting the better of him? Bruce Banner one more time. In any case, although it is true that the Defenders did not know how to function very well at first, the Defenders managed to become one of Marvel's biggest teams.

