Marvel Comics is slowly introducing the 2024 Giant-Size and now the Hulk-focused staple has been confirmed

2024 promises to be an exciting year for Marvel fans, with the release of Giant-Size Hulk #1a delivery that introduces a chilling new villain: Patchwork Jack. This unique issue, part of a series of specials celebrating the 50 years of Marvel's Giant-Size lineis an explosive combination of action and horror.

The story begins in an unusual setting: a moving train, where the Emerald Giant faces his new adversary. This plot, created by the writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Andrea Broccardopromises to be a non-stop mix of fight and mystery.

A nightmare trip on the tracks

The official synopsis reveals that Hulk embarks on a dangerous mission aboard the train, chasing Patchwork Jack, who has stolen something vital from the green giant. This setting provides the backdrop for a story full of action and suspense.

In addition to this new story, Giant-Size Hulk #1 includes a reprint of the classic Incredible Hulk #372 de 1990written by Peter David and Dale Keown, offering fans a mix of novelty and nostalgia.

Johnson and his vision of the Hulk

Johnson has focused his work on Incredible Hulk towards horror and action, collaborating with exceptional artists to create memorable stories. The writer claims that Giant-Size Hulk #1 elevates these elements even further, with the promise of shocking fights, impressive transformations, and the appearance of characters beloved by Marvel fans.

Patchwork Jack He's not just a new adversary for the Hulk; is a creation destined to leave a lasting mark on the Marvel universe. Johnson expresses his excitement about introducing this character, which encapsulates the horror direction the series has taken.

The art of Bryan Hitch for the main cover of Giant-Size Hulk #1 captures the intensity and drama of the story, preparing readers for an unparalleled viewing experience.

Giant-Size Hulk #1 It's not just another Hulk story; is a milestone in the character's narrative, blending horror, action and emotional depth in a story that no Hulk fan will want to miss. With its sale scheduled for April 3, 2024this issue promises to be a significant addition to the Marvel Comics legacy.

Marvel Comics specials in 2024

Marvel Comics not only surprises with Giant-Size Hulk #1, but also with a series of releases and events that promise to mark an unforgettable year for fans. Here are some of the highlights awaiting readers:

Celebrating classics and innovation

Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 (January 2024): This issue begins Giant-Size's 50th anniversary celebration, reviving the iconic Spider-Man in an adventure that promises to be a mix of nostalgia and novelty.

Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 (February 2024): Continuing with the celebration, the Fantastic four They return in an edition that explores new facets of these legendary characters.

Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1 (March 2024): Spider-Gwen gets her own unique issue, offering a fresh and exciting perspective on this beloved character.

Special events and crossovers

Cosmic Heroes Crossover: In an unprecedented event, Marvel will bring together all of its cosmic heroes in an epic saga that will change the landscape of the Marvel universe. This event promises to be a milestone in Marvel history, uniting characters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel y Silver Surfer in a fight against a galactic threat.

X-Men Anniversary: Celebrating decades of stories from the X-Men, Marvel has several special publications planned that will delve into the history and future of these iconic characters. Commemorative editions and limited series are expected that will explore the complex dynamics and legacy of the X-Men.

Return of the Classic Villains: Marvel plans to bring back some of the most iconic villains in stories that will redefine his role in the Marvel universe. These stories promise not only action and suspense, but also a deeper exploration of these legendary antagonists.

Collector's editions and special publications

For collectors, Marvel announces deluxe limited editions and special publications that will include unpublished artinterviews with creators, and retrospectives of the most emblematic series.

2024 is shaping up to be a hugely important year for Marvel Comics, offering a perfect blend of homages to the past and bold steps into the future, ensuring a unique and exciting experience for fans of all ages.