The world of comics is unleashed with a spectacular new installment: Giant-Size Hulk #1! From the talented pen of writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and the captivating art of Andrea Broccardo, this massive issue arrives in April 2024 to revolutionize the Marvel universe. Do you want to read it? Leave me your comments below.

It must be remembered that Marvel Comics celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Giant-Size saga with a return that promises to be more colossal and transcendental than ever. These issues mark a milestone, introducing epic changes to the status quo and featuring incredible first appearances. And after the exciting series of Giant-Size Spider-Man and Giant-Size Spider-Gwen, it's the turn of the titanic Emerald Giant… Hulk!

This monumental issue masterfully connects to Phillip Kennedy Johnson's horror series, Incredible Hulk, exploring Bruce Banner's harrowing journey against supernatural forces. And oh, the surprise that awaits us! In these pages, we enter an epic confrontation with a fearsome enemy: Patchwork Jack. The intensity peaks in an explosive train crash, showing us a monumental duel that demands a giant-sized number to capture all its magnificence.

Get ready for a comic that will shake the foundations of the Marvel world. Giant-Size Hulk #1 plunges us into a colossal battle, where the hulking strength of the Emerald Giant faces off against the terrifying threat of Patchwork Jack, a showdown you'll need to see to believe!

These are the words of writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson:

“The north star I've been following on Incredible Hulk is to make each issue a showcase of horror and action for the rock star artists I've been lucky enough to work with. I've done everything I can to ensure that readers don't miss a single page of this book's potential: new story, new monsters, appearances by fan-favorite guests from across the Marvel Universe, the most amazing fights imaginable, and the most twisted transformations the Hulk has ever experienced.”

“I want this to be a series that readers will never forget. And when my editors asked for a one-shot of this great hero, I knew we had to ramp it up even more. “The story we tell in Giant-Size Hulk #1 has been on my mind since I started writing the series, waiting for the right moment to tell it.”

“It encapsulates the book's horror-driven direction and features some of the most disturbing and explosive imagery we've seen yet. It also features the first appearance of a terrifying new character: Patchwork Jack, who I can't wait for readers to meet. I promise you: no Hulk fan will want to miss this issue.” Reveals Phillip Kennedy Johnson.

