Don’t miss out on the motivation to play Pasapalabra! With that spirit, Hugo Salazar has arrived to help Moisés. For this reason, when Roberto Leal invited him to play Una de Cuatro, the singer stated: “I’m looking forward to winning here, I’m a winner.” He said it with a sense of humor because he added with a laugh: “You just have to see the winner’s face that I have.”

Hugo has stepped very hard to start. In fact, he seemed to be thrown into the plenary session at the door until he awarded the Laureus award to Grace Kelly, taking it away from Gisela Pulido. Later, both Moisés and Valeria Ros have also made mistakes. However, no mistake has been as surprising as Hugo’s with Eva Soriano because of what he has discovered about her: he showed up for the Operación Triunfo auditions in 2008!

With so many celebrities who have appeared among the Una de Cuatro options, Paula Prendes commented: “How strong! Going out there is like having a lot of cachet.” Roberto left her astonished when he revealed to her that she had also appeared at some point among the answers to the test. “They are people who owe money,” Fernando Ramos joked. Relive this moment in the video!

Those who also lack motivation are the contestants, especially when El Rosco arrives. Óscar has allowed himself to dream about the jackpot of 1,210,000 euros when he has reached 23 hits.

The contestant from Madrid was two letters away from the grand prize. For his part, Moisés has had to overcome the burden of a failure due to a nuance in the answer.