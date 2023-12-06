Actor Hugh Grant plays an Oompa Loompa in the movie Wonka (2023) and now explains how bad he had it while filming.

This prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a fun and colorful film featuring the performances of Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name, DUNE) and Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually). Although now we know that the actor did not like playing an Oompa Loompa at all. Because? Here we leave you their reasons.

“It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable. I made a big deal about it. “I couldn’t have hated it more, all the things about the process.”

“I wasn’t sure at all times whether I was supposed to perform with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer. And, frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced by a cheerleader.” He told Metro.

When Hugh Grant was asked if it was worth it when he saw the film, he shrugged: “Not really.”

What is Wonka about?

The film introduces us to Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) a young man who has the dream of becoming a great chocolatier. His travels around the world allow him to discover the secrets of caco. So he decides to open his own store facing the rest of the competition. His tenacity and imagination will allow him to open a giant factory known throughout the world.

Wonka with Timothée Chalamet

Directed by Paul King, responsible for the two Paddington installments, it has a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton, Matt Lucas, Jim Carter , Calah Lane, Tom Davis and Rakhee Thakrar.

Wonka is already in theaters and is being enjoyed quite a bit, although it seems that it is not up to par with the two previous installments from 1971 and 2005. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

