Thousands of California residents were ordered to evacuate due to high sea waves. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Coastal communities in California will again face high waves and possible flooding on Saturday (30/12/2023). The California State Government, United States, issued evacuation orders in several areas and warned residents to stay away from beaches and coastal highways.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles predicted major flooding in low-lying coastal areas with strong waves and fast currents posing an “extraordinary risk” of drowning and damage to structures such as docks and piers.

Waves as high as 6.1 meters could cause more damage to riverside homes in vulnerable communities along California's coastline, which was hit by extreme surf and heavy rain over the weekend.

“Officials in Ventura County, southern California, issued evacuation warnings on Saturday for residences along the Pacific Coast Highway and beach areas that remained closed,” the Ventura County Fire Department said, as reported by Reuters.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, forecasters said coastal flood warnings and high wave warnings would remain in effect until Saturday afternoon. Breaking waves of 26-30 feet were expected along west-facing beaches along the central and northern California coastline, he said.

Ventura, about 105 km northwest of Los Angeles, was hit by extreme weather conditions that began on Thursday, when huge waves inundated homes and businesses with sea water, sand and marine debris, damaging buildings and reportedly injuring at least eight people.

The threat of dangerous ocean surges and coastal flooding is caused by a Pacific storm system that also brought torrential rain to much of the West Coast on Friday evening, along with the arrival of extremely high tides known as king tides.

