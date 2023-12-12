Huawei has just presented its new FreeClip, a quite groundbreaking and differentiating concept compared to the type of headphones that we usually see on the market. According to the company, they are distinguished by a “C-bridge Design” bridge design, their “leak-proof” sound technology and features such as resistance to water or sweat.

These are all the technical characteristics and specifications that should be known about these Huawei FreeClip that will be sold in Spain below 200 eurosa quite competitive figure for everything they promise.

Huawei FreeClip technical sheet

Huawei freeclip

dimensions and weight

26.7mm x 22.00mm x 25.30mm (auriculares). Peso 5.6g

59.70mm x 51.95mm x 27.35mm (caja). Peso 44.5 g

diaphragm

10.8mm

battery

Up to 36 hours with case

Up to 8 hours of playback

case charging

40 minutes to charge the headphones in the box.

60 minutes to load the box.

Connection

Bluetooth 5.3

Protocols

Protocol: A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.7, AVRCP 1.6

extras

IP54 (headphones, not box)

precio

199,90 euros

Headphones born for and to be different

Where does this design come from? Huawei tells us that, in their research, they found a growing demographic segment of users. The demand from that segment was clear: they wanted the benefits of in-ear headphones, but without completely disconnecting from the environment around them.

These headphones are made up of three elements: the Comfort Bean, the Acoustic Ball and the C-bridge. The C-bridge refers to the structure of the design itself, a structure made of nickel-titanium that guarantees comfort and adaptation for various ear types.





But the most striking thing is not the bridge, it is the way these headphones are inserted into the ear. We will do this using an “acoustic ball”, which remains fixed in our ear through the bridge that is fixed to the back of our ear using a small bean. Basically, It is very similar to getting an ear piercing.closing from the inside to the outside of it.





This design promises to prevent sound leaks of between 6 and 17 dB compared to other bone conduction headphones. In addition to the noise reduction generated by its design, these headphones have the option to cancel noise on calls (although not ANC).

They also claim to be headphones that eliminate the distinction between right and left: There isn’t one here, we can wear them however we want.

Price and availability of the Huawei FreeClip





The Huawei FreeClip can be purchased from the official Huawei store at a price of 199,90 euros. They will be available soon at the company’s usual distributors. Additionally, if we make the purchase before December 31 we can get a Huawei Band 8 as a gift.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | The best noise-canceling headphones that you can give for Christmas for little money are these