Despite the many problems that Huawei has been having for years with its mobile phones and tablets, which can no longer use Android, it has other very, very top level devices for sale in countries like Spain, especially in two categories: headphones smart and smartwatches.

In the second they sell models that have little to envy of Garmin or Polar, the two brands that have the most to say in the sports watch sector, and Huawei also competes by betting on very low prices. We have the proof of this right now with the Watch GT 3, which for 179 euros in its official store has practically everything.

The Huawei store in Spain also has all the colors and versions and has a trick to get it even cheaper, for 161 euros, by applying the code A10XMAS. Shipping is free to any part of the country and also has a three-year warranty that establishes the law.

It originally cost 249 euros, so the discount is quite generous. Of course, there is another more recent model, the Huawei Watch GT 4, which is undoubtedly one of the best sports watches of 2023, as we found in its analysis, although its price is close to 300 euros.

That said, looking at the characteristics of the GT 3 it is more than clear that it has a long way to go and whether you are a runner, cyclist, swimmer or simply want to track any type of physical activity, it is a safe bet.

14 days of battery and AI trainer

The sensors in Huawei watches have proven for several years that they are among the most accurate in the sector when it comes to measuring heart rate, running pace, calories burned or sleep quality.

All this, together with the GPS and the blood oxygen meter (SpO2) make it an ideal model to always have all the health and performance data at hand, but there is much more: uses artificial intelligence to refine data and offer personalized advice, recommendations or training.

It is an alternative to Garmin Coach, the most acclaimed software in the sector and the rival to beat for all sports watch manufacturers.

Not only is it a very good running watch but it is also a great swimming watch, as it measures SWOLF during your workouts in the pool and, using GPS, it also provides advanced metrics when swimming in open water.

