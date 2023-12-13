Huawei has been possessed by the spirit of fashion and has decided to expand its portfolio with products that, In addition to being up to par in specifications, they offer an elegant design so you can be up to date.

During an event held in Dubai with the title Creation of Beauty, Huawei presented several of its new products, such as the renewal of its iconic, the new MatePad Pro tablet and some quite curious headphones, the FreeClip.

Precisely, The Huawei FreeClip are the greatest exponent –among these new launches– about what it means to mix technology and fashion, with all that this entails in the creation of the design of the headphones.

In this sense, its design has finishing techniques that, according to the company itself, have taken them 3 years to master.

This is everything that Huawei has presented during the event.

Huawei FreeClip

Huawei

The Huawei FreeClip are part of the Fashion Forward proposal that the brand has deployed in its wearables. With a spectacular circular design, They are the first in the industry that do not differentiate between left and right ear.

As you can see, there are 3 different parts: Comfort Bean, Acoustic Ball and the C-bridge. The latter is the peculiar C design that connects both ends, an infrastructure made of a nickel and titanium alloy.

To achieve this design, Huawei has studied more than 10,000 human ear data around the world, and this has a direct consequence on ergonomics, since They arrive with a weight of only 5.7 grams.

For the rest, they also have IP54 resistance to sweat and water, Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting with other devices, and the Reverse Sound Waves system, which allows you to intelligently adjust the volume, while canceling sound waves.

Finally, according to Huawei, The battery can last 8 hours of music playback and 5.5 hours of calling; with the case, this value increases to 32 and 22 hours, respectively.

The Huawei FreeClip headphones can be purchased in black and purple right now in the official Huawei store for 199,90 euroswith a Huawei Band 8 as a gift until December 31.

Huawei MateBook D 16 2024 y Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei

During the same event, Huawei has also saved a space for the new MateBook D16 from 2024, a laptop with a 16-inch screen that remains at the weight of a 15.6-inch one.

In addition, with a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor, which aspires to be one of the best laptops in terms of productivity.

As a surprise, the Chinese company has also announced the GoPaint release January 5, 2024a global platform for digital creators to showcase their works.

This laptop is also joined by the new Huawei MatePad Pro tablet, which weighs 580 grams and is 5.5 millimeters thick, along with 3.4 millimeter bezels, thus the screen is used up to 94%.

It features Huawei’s X-True and SOUNDTM technology and works with the third-generation Huawei M-Pencil, which supports more than 10,000 levels of pressure detection.

Finally, the Huawei MateBook D16 from 2024 is available from 799.90 eurosalthough there is still no price for the Huawei MatePad Pro tablet.