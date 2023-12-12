Huawei has decided to close the year in style with an event in Dubai in which we have been present and where it has presented a variety of new products. Headphones, such as FreeClip, laptops and tablets. In this article we will focus on these last two categories, specifically, on the new MateBook D 16 (2024) y MatePad Pro 13,2”.

Technical sheet of the new MateBook D 16 (2024) and MatePad Pro 13.2”

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 (2024)

huawei MatePad Pro 13,2

dimensions

356,7 mm x 248,7 mm x 17 mm

196,1 mm x 289,1 mm x 5,5 mm

weight

1.68 kg (approximately)

580 g (approximately)

screen

16 inches

IPS

1920 × 1200, 142 PPI

300 nits

100% sRGB / 45% NTSC

1200:1

178 degrees

13.2 inches

Flexible OLED

2880 x 1920, 262PPI

1000 nits

DCI-P3

1,000,000:1

processor

13th generation Intel Core i9

–

graphics

Intel Iric Xe Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

memory

8GB/16 GB

12GB/16 GB

storage

512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

256GB/512GB/1TB

wireless connectivity

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

2,4 GHz y 5 GHz

2 × 2 MIMO

WPA/WPA2/WPA3

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 2,4 GHz y 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.2

cameras

720P HD Camera

ports

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen1 (support data, charging and DisplayPort)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

1 x USB-A 2.0

1 x HDMI

1 x 2-in-1 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack

USB-C 3.1 GEN1

sound

2 microphones

2 speakers

2 microphones

2 speakers

battery

70 Wh

5000 mAh (38,50 Wh)

others

Screen Manager (Visual Comfort Mode)

Fingerprint power button

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS

Ambient light sensor

Gyroscope

Compass

gravity sensor

operating system

Windows 11 Home

Harmony OS 4

accessories

–

M-Pencil 3rd generation

Smart Magnetic Keyboard

precio

From 799 euros

999 euros

MateBook D 16 (2024), large screen in a device with a compact spirit

The Huawei laptop catalog has long included the MateBook D 16, a proposal that, since its inception, has tried to quite successfully combine a generous screen diagonal with a compact design and an attractive price. The new generation presented this Tuesday promises to maintain its essence and take it to the next level.

We are in front of a laptop with a 16 inch screen whose IPS display panel offers us a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels, brightness of 300 nits and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Here the screen-to-body ratio of 90% stands out, with dimensions of 356.7 mm wide, 248.7 mm deep and 17 mm high, and 1.68 kg in weight.









Huawei has not hesitated to compare its new laptop with the 14-inch Macbook Pro, a proposal that, despite having a smaller diagonal screen and being smaller, weighs 1.63 kg. This is where the Chinese firm is proud of the work they have done with the MateBook D 16 (2024), which looks huge in dimensions, but maintains a balanced weight.





Internally we find processors up to 13th generation Intel Core i9, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. As for the graphics, these could be Intel Iric Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. That is, we are not facing a laptop with gaming aspirationsbut it doesn’t fall short in terms of power either.

MatePad Pro 13.2”, the largest tablet from Huawei

We could say that the screen size has been one of the main protagonists of the Huawei event in December. The Asian firm has also included this formula in its new tablet, the MatePad Pro 13.2”, whose high diagonal did not exist in the product catalogue. The device has dimensions of 196.1 mm x 289.1 mm x 5.5 mm and weighs about 580 g.





In this case Huawei presumes that its tablet, which has a 13.2 inches flexible OLED with 2880 × 1920,262 pixels, 1000 nits of brightness and 144 Hz refresh rate, it is thinner and lighter than the iPad Pro 12.9”. And he is right. The Apple tablet weighs 682 g and is 6.4 mm thick, all with a less generous screen diagonal.









Huawei’s new proposal comes accompanied by support for the 3rd generation M-Pencil stylus with NearLink technology and the Smart Magnetic Keyboard with full-area touchpad. Huawei wants to bring us closer to the idea that it is possible to use this tablet also as a computer, an idea that may be limited by its HarmonyOS 4 system.

Price and availability of the new MateBook D 16 (2024) and MatePad Pro 13.2”

Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)i5-12450H, 8 GB, 512 GB: 799 euros

Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)i5-12450H, 16 GB, 512 GB: 899 euros

Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)i5-12420H, 16 GB, 1 TB: 999 euros

Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)i7-13700H, 16 GB, 1 TB: 1.299 euros

Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)i9-13700H, 16 GB, 1 TB: 1.299 euros

Huawei MatePad Pro 13,2”12 GB, 256 GB: 999 euros

Huawei: MatePad Pro 13,2”12 GB, 512 GB: 1,119 euros

Images: Huawei

