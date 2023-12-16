There is no doubt at this point that sports watches are a sector dominated by a few specialized brands, such as Garmin or Polar, but also by technological brands such as Apple, whose smart watches also have a lot to say.

Another company that has been making some very top GPS watches in recent years, Huawei, and we have tested several of them with excellent results, rightfully sneaks in there. One of those is the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, which for what it costs right now on Amazon, 279 euros, is a real bargain.

It is because to begin with It is a high-end smartwatch, with a good battery, better screen, speaker, notifications and much morebut to that is added a very precise sports measurement in sports such as running, cycling or swimming.

In addition to Amazon, the manufacturer's official store in Spain, the Huawei eStore, sells it for 279 euros, but with the code A10XMAS you can have it for 251 euros, and also with free shipping and the three-year warranty required by law.

For that price it is not that there are few better sports models, it is that there are few smartwatches that surpass it in features and performance.

Battery and screen more than outstanding

There are many things that can and should be valued in a smart watch. The fluidity of the system is one of them, and the variety of applications available, and there this Huawei model has little to envy other models, although it is true that HarmonyOS is far from what WearOS can offer today.

It doesn't have Google Maps, for example, but its mapping and health applications are excellent, and so is the sports measurement via GPS, which is quite accurate and is at least on par with Garmin watches in its segment.

The AMOLED screen is surprisingly good, with outstanding touch response and very bright. It looks good even in broad daylight, but it hardly consumes any energy. By using all its functions you can have more than a week of autonomy without problems.

Although the Huawei Watch GT 4 is now on sale, which we have also tested, there is a big price difference between both models, so if you are on a budget this may be a more than good option.

