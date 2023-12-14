If these stand out for something new wireless headphones signature is for a modern clip-shaped design, which incorporates the fusion of style and technology and that adapts perfectly to the ear. They are so light (weighing less than 6 grams) and comfortable to wear that You won't even realize you're wearing them., except for the spectacular sound they give us. They offer unparalleled comfort thanks to a C-Bridge design that offers comfort and usability in equal measure. Of course, they allow you to do all kinds of sports without worrying about any of your headphones falling out, because in addition to being comfortable, they are very easy to place in your ear.

This is achieved thanks to a ergonomic 'flexible bridge' architecture For an ergonomic fit that stays stable, no matter what you do. It doesn't matter if you're running, walking or practicing yoga, they don't move even a millimeter. And all of this without blocking the ear canal which allows us to feel the environment for greater security. This is achieved with a technology that makes the sound reach directly to the eardrum, improving both internal and external hearing.

In case this doesn't seem enough to you, keep in mind that they are headphones with IP54 certificationso there's no need to worry about rain or sweat if you get caught in a storm while playing sports or doing an intensive workout.

But this new wearable from the technology firm does not only live on comfort and style, but another of its strong points is its great autonomy of 36 hours which make this product ideal to use throughout the day.

The device boasts everything necessary to offer quality audio. It has a dynamic controller dual magnetic circuit to deliver powerful bass, dual rear leakage structure, codec L2HC 3.0 de audio HD for surprising sound, multi-EQ modes that offer a personalized listening experience and even smart functions, which allow, for example, to automatically adapt the sound to the left or right earbud depending on use.

These headphones that unite cutting-edge design and technology They are one more step in the firm's Fashion Forward strategy, something that the brand already started by presenting or showing its phones in renowned fashion events such as the one in Paris, where the HUAWEI P10 caused a sensation, and that has taken us to the current moment. , where he manufacturer goes one step further with its wearable technology, which takes the integration of technology and fashion to the next level, allowing users to personalize their health and sports activities, without sacrificing elegance.

You can buy the device starting today at color Purple o Black, the one that best suits your style for 199 euros. But, if you buy them before December 31, you get a free HUAWEI Band 8 as a gift.

It was a decade ago when HUAWEI revolutionized the wearable device market by launching its first smart device for our wrist, the TalkBand B1in Barcelona, ​​back in 2014. Since then, HUAWEI has been combining design with cutting-edge technology, improving the user-centered experience through elegant design and with a clear purpose: to make wearables a fashion accessory.

HUAWEI wants you to be able to track your health, keep your mobile notifications under control and show off one of the best personal trainers ever seen on a wearable, without giving up style, through its strategy. Fashion Forward.

This strategy sIt is based on three fundamental pillars: design, performance and health. These are the aspects that have guided the development of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, the brand's latest smart watch model that was launched on the market in November 2023, or the auriculares HUAWEI FreeClip that have just been officially presented and that you can now get on sale until December 31. Specifically, when you buy them you get a practical HUAWEI Band 8 bracelet as a gift.