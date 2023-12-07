HSBC became the subject of reports, on social networks, of clients who They pointed out problems with the financial institution’s mobile banking, as well as in some of its ATMs.

The account holders made comments this Thursday through social networks; They indicated that they could not access online banking, either through mobile or browser.

In turn, the Downdetector portal reported that user reports pointed out problems at HSBC, where The main reports are due to failures in mobile banking.

Secondly, until 11:00 a.m. this Thursday, there were reports of problems logging in and thirdly ATM failures.

What did HSBC respond about this Thursday’s failures?

The bank regretted on social networks the inconveniences and indicated that it is working to restore service as soon as possible.

Given reports of problems entering banking, HSBC suggested trying to log in later.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions