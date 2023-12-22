James Wan has become one of the references of the modern horror cinema. Over the years working on titles such as 'Saw', 'Insidious' and 'The Warren File', where he has stood out for his ability to create outstanding scenes, even in tight budget projects.

The filmmaker has hinted at some details about the next big step in his professional career. We are talking about an adaptation of 'The Call of Cthulhu', the famous work of HP Lovecraft, which would materialize thanks to the ambitions of the Chinese-American group Stars-Hana.

Not only movie, also video game

The news comes from Deadline. Until now there were no conclusive clues about the aforementioned adaptation, but this Thursday it came to light that Stars-Hana is looking for adapt some cinematographic IPs of Stars Collective, one of its production companies, in video games.

The objective, which according to the aforementioned page is official, includes possible partnerships with Tencent, DreamSky Technology, HYJZ and Forevernine for projects related to 'The Garfield', 'Every House is Haunted', 'The Goxfather', 'The Burden', ' The Call of Cthulhu', among others.

“Stars Collective is a producer of all of the films mentioned, most of which are in development“, they point out from the aforementioned medium, although they do not specify which ones. However, he picks up Wan's past statements about 'The Call' and his interest in it.

In an “ask me anything” session on Reddit, the filmmaker described the work of HP Lovecraft as “my dream project.” He also said that he had been working on it for the past five years in the background, but in secret.

The bottom line is that the film adaptation of 'The Call of Cthulhn' by James Wan is one of the projects in the works of Stars Collective, which has the Intellectual Property Rightsalthough it is not clear if work on it has already begun.

In relation to the video game of the title, everything seems to indicate that it will also come true. “There are enormous opportunities to expand stories beyond film, and video games have the same weight,” said William Li and Nancy Xu, leaders of Stars Collective.

We have to wait to see how these ideas will evolve, but they could certainly become two more than interesting products. When we talk about 'The Call of Cthulhu', we are referring to a pioneering title of cosmic horror, a subgenre of horror.

That is, a piece born from the work of HP Lovecraft that includes themes such as the fear of the unknown and the contemplation of humanity from the vast and uncomfortable universe revealed by modern science that comes with the discovery of terrifying truths.

'The Call of Cthulhu' is divided into three narratives that take place early 1900's and which are headed by Francis Wayland Thurston. This tells the story of a cult that worships an entity known as Cthulhu with a combined appearance between octopus, dragon and humanity.

Images: James Wan | AM Cranston

