Suara.com – How to withdraw money from a BRI ATM can now not only be done using a card. Making it easier for users, now bank customers can withdraw money using the cardless method.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI is one of the banks with the most customers in Indonesia. Now you can even easily find various BRI ATMs in a number of areas far from the city center.

Just like other banks, BRI provides ATM services so that its customers can make transactions easily using just a debit card or via an application on their cellphones.

If you have just become a customer of this bank, here is a review of how to withdraw money at a BRI ATM, which you can do in two methods, namely with a debit card or cardless.

How to withdraw money at a BRI ATM

Use a debit card

Come to the nearest BRI ATM from where you live. Insert your ATM card into the mouth of the machine. Select the language you want to use. Enter your debit card PIN. Select the ‘Cash Withdraw’ menu. Continue by selecting the amount of money you want to withdraw. Select the type of account between ‘Savings’ or ‘Cash’. Wait until the money you withdraw exit the ATM machine. Take cash and debit card from the mouth of the machine. Transaction is complete

Use the cardless method

Go to an ATM near your residence. Open the BRImo application on your cellphone. Enter your username and password to log in. Enter the ‘Cash Withdrawal’ menu. Select the source of funds. Enter the nominal amount of money to be withdrawn. Fill in the BRImo password to continue the process. The money withdrawal code will appear. At the ATM machine, select the ‘Cardless Transactions’ menu. ‘ or ‘Cardless’Select the ‘Cash Withdraw’ menu. Enter the money withdrawal code obtained from the BRImo application. Fill in the cellphone number registered with BRImo. The ATM machine will process the transaction. The money will come out of the machine. Transaction is complete.

It can be done using two methods, namely using a debit card or cardless. That’s how to withdraw money at a BRI ATM that BRI customers must know.