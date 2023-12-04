We show you how to see the true or secret ending of Hades, which has a lot to do with our father and mother on the outside.

Let’s see in this Hades guide how to watch the secret and true ending of the game, an essential part of Finish the game and complete everything 100%. This roguelike focuses a lot on its characters and the relationship between them, and that is why narrative weight is the order of the day.

To reach that true or secret ending we will have to talk and a lotto improve in relationships and overcome many escape attempts, that is, defeat our father. Obviously this guide includes spoilersso be careful from here.

How to see the true ending of Hades

To unlock the true ending we will have to surpass Hades 10 times (the last of those times he will let us pass without a fight), after which we will see the final credits and Persephone will return to the abode of Hades. For those who don’t know Persephone is the wife of Hades and biological mother of Zagreus. In the game Nicte is in charge of raising Zagreo, since Hades and Persephone separated.

Once we have defeated Hades for the first time we will be able to really know our mother. And every time we escape we can return to her to talk about her and tell us more about the underworld, her ancient relationship with Hades and the Olympian gods.

Once Persephone is in the mansion we can talk to her and give her nectar to obtain her memory. “Pomegranate in bloom” which after every 6/5/4 confrontations a random blessing will improve us.

And be careful because there are more, We can see another even more festive ending if we raise relationships with all the Olympic gods y We always advance in Persephone’s dialogues. The time will come when we will have the mission of deliver an invitation to the abode to each of the Olympians, which will surely cost us more than one attempt. After that, a party will be held in the underworld and good relations between the underworld and Olympus will be restored.

