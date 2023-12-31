Thanks to Facebook's new privacy tool, you now have the opportunity to shed light on the information this service has collected about you.

In an effort to be more transparent and empower users with greater control over their data, the Meta social network has launched a feature that allows you to know and view in one place all the information it has about your activity on the platform. .

Additionally, they offer the option to download your data, providing you with a greater level of transparency and control over your personal information.

So you can see what Facebook knows about you

The process to view and download your Facebook data and knowing what information about you is within this social network is easier than it seems.

Follow these steps to download your Facebook data to your computer's hard drive:

The first step is Sign in to your Facebook account through a web browser. Subsequently, click on your profile photo, which is located in the upper right corner of the page and immediately select the option Settings and privacy. Once inside the new section, now it's time to click Setting. Then select Your Facebook information. At this point, right in the section Access your informationclick View and download your information. There will appear a large list with each and every one of the data that Facebook has about you. If you scroll much further down, you will find the option to Download your informationclick on the option to begin downloading the ZIP file containing all your information.

A form of improve your privacy on Facebook is to review and modify the information that the platform collects about you. This way you can control what data is used to show you ads or suggest contacts.

For example, you can disable tracking of your location or personalization of advertising on Facebook. You can also use the tool to download all your data in one file. This allows you to have a backup copy of your information and consult it whenever you want.

Likewise, you can use the Help Center to find specific configuration pages that fit your needs and preferences.

But if you want to take more extreme measures, Facebook offers you the possibility of deactivating or deleting your account permanently. This option depends on your privacy needs and priorities.