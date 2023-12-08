Suara.com – BRImo is a digital financial application made by BRI that offers various conveniences for customers. Below is an explanation of how to view account numbers at BRImo.

For information, customers can see transaction details, account mutations, and find out account numbers via the BRI mobile application (BRImo). Customers only need to carry out a few easy steps to find out their account number via BRImo. Here are a series of steps on how to view your account number at BRImo:

Open the BRImo application. (Make sure you already have a BRImo account. Information and registration methods can be seen via this link)Select Login > Enter Username and Password or Fingerprint. Select the Other Account Menu (in the top right corner). The screen will display information regarding the Total Balance at the top and your BRI account number below it.

Apart from BRImo, customers can also find out their account number through the SMS Banking service. Here’s how to view the account number via SMA Banking:

Go to the Message menu on your smartphone. Type BALANCE (space) your PIN number. Send SMS to number 3300. You will receive BRI ATM balance information and account number shortly afterward.

For information, BRImo is the newest BRI Bank Digital Financial Application based on internet data which makes it easy for BRI customers and non-customers to make transactions with the latest User Interface and User Experience.

The list of existing features includes facial recognition login, fingerprint login, Gopay top up, QR payments and other interesting features. Users can use the source of funds for each transaction by using a checking/savings account.

Not only is it an application that supports cashless, BRI mobile (BRImo) also has many useful features in it. This mobile application from BRI can be used to check balances and account mutations without having to go to a bank or ATM.

The aim of developing the latest version of the BRI Mobile BRImo application is to prepare a new business model in the future, shifting the habits of customers who previously made transactions through BRI work units, then shifting to ATMs and SMS Banking. It is hoped that in the future all customers will start making transactions via internet banking. Here’s how to safely make transactions using BRImo:

Download the BRImo application only via Google PlayStore or App Store. Use a safe internet network and avoid public Wi-Fi. Don’t use passwords and IDs that are easy to guess. Avoid using your date of birth for your PIN. Activate SMS notifications at the nearest BRI office. Make sure you log out properly when you have finished using BRImo. Change your password & PIN regularly.

That was an explanation of how to view account numbers at BRImo, the steps are practical, right?