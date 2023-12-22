The Object Printer indigo disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It is one of the most important elements of the DLC.

If you already know how to get the secret ending of the expansion and you know the trick to get evolution items, you will already know a lot about the Indigo Disk. But there are still many exclusive elements to know in this DLC.

This time we will review one of them, the useful Object Printer that will help you create all kinds of items.

How to Unlock the Indigo Disc Item Printer in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The Object Printer indigo disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It will make things much easier for you.

To unlock it you will need to access the content of the Blueberry Academy, so you must have purchased the Expansion Pass to access The Indigo Disc.

Once inside the Academy, you will have to complete a series of missions related to the main story. Basically you will need to meet one of the current members of the Blueberry League High Command, Levi. This will allow you to enter The Blueberry Academy League Club.

Shortly after the introduction you will go through a short tutorial about the new features, such as AP (Blueberry Points), how to spend them, and how to use Battle Points. Levi will also ask you to support the Baseball Club with PA.

But there are other clubs you can support, and to unlock the Item Printer you'll need to focus on the Science Club. This means that you will need to donate 200 AP to them and you will gain access to this feature.

How to use the Object Printer

The Object Printer indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It works similarly to the previous game.

All you need to do is enter a series of different Pokémon materials and pay the price of 10 AP to use the machine. This will create a new object, but with an important change. The printer in The Indigo Disk will create random objects.

As you use the printer you will notice that it will improve. The first upgrade will come after printing items 30 times and costs 200 AP. For the second upgrade you will need to create 80 new items and it will cost 500 AP in the Science Club.

But you can still upgrade the Indigo Disc Item Printer once again in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The last upgrade costs 1,000 AP and to unlock it you will need to complete the entire main story of the DLC.