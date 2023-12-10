Suara.com – iPhone emojis are considered to look more expressive, smoother and more varied, making some Android users also want to use them, especially if the user constantly communicates with the iPhone owner.

Considering emojis look different on Android and iOS, this can cause miscommunication. But Android users can now use iPhone emojis on their phones.

Here are some ways to use iPhone emojis on Android:

1. Use another keyboard

The easiest way to change emojis is to use another keyboard. There are many emojis like this in the Google Play Store and some even allow users to create their own emojis.

While none of these options will display emojis identical to those on iOS, they are at least close. Some keyboards also have more options regarding emojis, stickers, and even GIFs.

Some keyboard recommendations for getting iPhone emojis on Android include Facemoji, AI.Type, and Yandex Keyboard.

Green Apple Keyboard and iOS Emoji for Android also seem to be popular keyboards among iPhone emoji lovers.

Emoji illustration (Shutterstock).

2. Change the font

Interestingly, some Android phones will display different emojis, depending on the font used.

This method is relatively easy to get iPhone emojis on Android. Some phone manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, ASUS, and OnePlus provide the ability to change fonts.

If users can change the device font from settings, zFont 3 is a great font source and users can get it directly from Google Play Store. Once the app is installed, launch it and go to the Emoji Fonts section. Download whichever option you want. Click Apply and the app will offer step-by-step instructions for installing it.

3. Install iPhone emojis on rooted Android phone

If the user has a rooted Android phone, the user can have more flexibility in terms of customization. Having root access allows for easy emoji customization.

If the user’s phone is rooted, the user can get the previously mentioned fonts from the Play Store. That will allow users to use Magisk to change emojis and fonts at the system level.

These are several methods that can be used to get iPhone emojis on Android phones.