Suara.com – WhatsApp will continue to introduce various new features in 2023, one of which is Chat Lock. This feature allows users to lock certain chats to be more private.

If someone else has access to the user's device and there are certain chats that the user wants to protect with an additional layer of privacy and security, the user can place them in a separate folder.

The folder can only be accessed via fingerprint or Face ID. Here's how to use Chat Lock on WhatsApp:

If the user doesn't have this feature yet, the user must update WhatsApp to the latest version. However, the Chat Lock feature has not yet been rolled out to all devices and regions, so users may need to wait a while.

How to use the Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp

Open the chat you want to lock. Tap the top bar of the chat to open the chat info. If the user has this feature, the Chat Lock option will appear. Click on the option and users will be given the option to lock chats with fingerprints on the next screen.Activate the lock. Users will see a notification containing a message that chats will not be locked on the linked device. Press OK. Confirm the fingerprint on the scanner. Another notification will appear saying that the chat is now locked. WhatsApp illustration (unsplash.com/christian wiediger)

How to access locked WhatsApp chats

Locked chats are hidden in a separate folder from other chats.Pull down the chat list and the Locked Chats folder will appear.Tap and scan the fingerprint when prompted.Users will see a list of locked chats.Open the contact info or group info of any chat, users will see that Chat Lock is shown as On.Tap on Chat Lock option again.Confirm fingerprint to unlock chat.

That's how to use the Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp to lock certain chats.