MacBooks have very good speakers, but for example in the case of the Mac Mini M1 or Mac Mini M2, they are not particularly good and they do leave a lot to be desired. That is why it may be a good idea to use the iPhone to alleviate this problem.

In any case, it can also happen that, for whatever reason, your MacBook’s speakers stop working and you need the sound urgently. Well, you should not worry, since all this problem has a solution.

Whether your MacBook’s speakers are not working well or if you have a Mac Mini and the audio leaves a lot to be desired, today you are going to see a solution that can be satisfactory and really interesting.

There is a way by which you will be able to use iPhone as a speaker for your computer with macOS in an easy, uncomplicated and, above all, very effective way.

Use iPhone as a speaker:

Requirements to use the iPhone as a speaker

In order to use the iPhone as a speaker for a Mac computer, a series of requirements must be met, otherwise it will not work.

These characteristics that must be possessed are:

You must install an application called Airfoil on your Mac. The complementary application, Airfoil Satellite, must be installed on the iPhone. Something essential is that Bluetooth must be enabled on both devices. Both your Mac computer and iPhone device must be connected to the same WiFi network.

Install Airfoil on Mac

Airfoil is an application that allows you to use your iPhone as a speaker for a Mac computer, but also allows you to stream audio from an Apple computer to other devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast and Sonos, as long as they are connected to the same WiFi network.

If you meet all the requirements, you must install Airfoil on your Mac. The process is simple and similar to other apps, except that you have to enable the kernel extensions. This is done as follows:

Download and unzip Airfoil on your Mac. Open Airfoil (no Airfoil Satellite) from the folder you extracted. Click install On the welcome screen, enter your administrator password when prompted and press Return. Choose Open system settings when the warning appears System extension blocked on your screen. Once selected, you should be in the settings. Privacy & Security.

Click on Activate system extensions and enter your password when you request it. On Macs with M processors (M1 and M2), you’ll receive a prompt to turn off and enable kernel extensions. On Macs with Intel processors, you will be prompted to simply restart your computer.

Now you will have to enter Mac Recovery mode. As your computer will have turned off, you must press the power button without releasing it until you see how it says on the screen Loading startup options… After that click on Options and give it to Continue. Now select the Administrator of the team and hit Following. put your password. Click on Utilities (at the top) and then in Startup Security Utility. Then click on Unlock. It’s time to enter the password. Select the main system unit and then press Security policy. Switch to option Reduced security and enable the first box Allow user management of kernel extensions from identified developers. Again you will have to put the password. Only need restart the computer. Once it turns on, go to System settings > Privacy and security and search To allow. Now you will have to enter the administrator password twice. All you have to do is restart again and everything will be ready on your Mac.

Use iPhone as a speaker for your Mac computer

There is very little left to use iPhone as a speaker for your Mac computer. All that remains is to perform a few steps on the smartphone.

You must do the following:

Toca To allow on your iPhone when it asks for permissions. Airfoil Satellite will detect your Mac once you open it on your Apple smartphone. On your Mac, click Speakers in the menu bar and select your iPhone from the drop-down menu. It will connect your iPhone and Mac. In the Airfoil app on your Mac, set the Source as System Audio by clicking on the option Select a source. Similarly, configure the Source as System Audio in the Airfoil Satellite app on your iPhone. Once this is done, your iPhone should start playing audio from your Mac and you will be able to control the volume of either device.

Whether you’re watching a movie, listening to music, or video chatting, taking advantage of your iPhone’s external speaker feature gives you the flexibility to improve the audio quality of your Mac, especially if it’s a Mac Mini.

Hz make your listening experience much better by being able to use your iPhone as a speaker for your Mac computer.