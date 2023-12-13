We are going to explain to you step by step how to test Gemini Pro AI on Android, activating it directly in Google Bard. Google Gemini is Google's new artificial intelligence model, and its Gemini Pro version is the competitor of GPT 3.5 with which Google claims to surpass the ChatGPT model.

Gemini is a model that has begun to be activated, but not in Spain and Europe. However, there is a method with which you can do it, and with which you only need to use a VPN that pretends to be a user from the United States, such as NordVPN or any other that does the same.

Try Gemini Pro on Android

The first thing you have to do now is access your Google account, and in the Personal information section you have to enter option Language of General Web Preferences. Here, you will have to choose US English as your primary language. You can go directly to these settings with the link myaccount.google.com/language.

Once you have done this, you have to use your VPN to connect to a server in the United States. Thus, you will now navigate in the country in which Gemini Pro is being tested within Bard.

NordVPN with a 69% discount and 3 extra months

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Now, once you are inside the US server you just have to enter Bard's page, whose address is bard.google.com. Here, the page should appear in English with a notice telling you that you are already using Gemini Pro, but you can also ask in English if you use it.

In Xataka Basics | NordVPN: guide with 22 features and tricks to get the most out of this VPN service on your device