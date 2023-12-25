Have you just released a PS5? In that case, you surely want to transfer your games, games and other data from PlayStation 4. It can be done perfectly, and the process is much simpler than you think.

If you are one of the many lucky ones who have received a PS5 at this time, perhaps you have already done these 6 things you should do before launching your new console and one that you should not do. You may even be wondering how to transfer your save data from PS4 to PS5in an era when memory cards are a thing of the past and the cloud and SSDs are now the stars.

If you have just been given a PS5, be it the original model or PS5 Slim, You may have many questions related to the new hardware, including the transfer of saved games to PS5 to continue playing that PS4 game you have halfway done.

It all comes down to deciding whether you want to keep your data and PS4 games to keep them on PS5. If yes, you should know that there are several ways to transfer your account data from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

You can do it while you configure your PS5, but also beforehand or once you have released your PS5 as appropriate. In some cases and specific games, transferring your games from one console to another is a really easy process, like in The Witcher 3.

In reality, there are several methods to play games from PS4 to PS5as well as games, applications and personal data, whether you have both consoles or are planning to sell your previous Sony console.

In this report we explain how to transfer data from a PS4 to a PS5, a very simple process that you can execute in several ways.

Transfer data from PS4 to PS5 step by step

The first thing of all is to clarify how we will call each console in this process. In this case, PS4 is the home console, from which we want to transfer or pass the data. For its part, PS5 is the target console.

There are several ways to transfer your games and games from one console to another. This process only works for transfer data from a PS4 to a PS5and of course you must have both consoles.

Aspects to consider: you cannot turn off either console during the process, nor change the network settings. Doing so could cause irregularities or data loss.

Regarding the time it takes to complete the process, depends on data volume and connection type that you establish between PS4 and PS5 (there are several possibilities).

Data transfer can be done using wireless connection (WiFi) o Ethernet cable connection (each console to router). It is also possible to connect both consoles via LAN.

These are the steps to follow:

Sign in with your PSN account on PS4. It must be the same account that you are going to use on PS5, in case you have several. Update system software from PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to the most recent version. You must also sync your trophies. Once you have your PS4 ready (updated, with the session started and with synchronized trophies), connect it to the same network that you have established on your PlayStation 5. That is, to the same Wi-Fi network, with an Ethernet cable, or between them by connection LAN. Data transfer will start automatically. Otherwise, select the Data Transfer option in the PlayStation 5 settings menu. The process will take depending on the volume of data and connection speed you have. Once the process is complete, all your PS4 data, games, and apps will have been transferred to your PS5.

It is the most recommended option, because you make sure to transfer all your data from PS4 to PS5. However, remember that You should not change aspects of the configuration or turn off the consoles in the process.

It is not the only way to transfer your games from PS4 to PS5. If you want to save some time, there are other methods.

The cloud is your friend

One of the most interesting advantages of PS Plus (PlayStation Plus) is cloud storage. With the basic package, you'll be capped at 100GB of storage, allowing you to import or transfer saved data without the need for cables or external drives.

Of course, to do this you must first synchronize your saved data with the cloud. And, if you want to transfer your data from PS4 to PS5, this synchronization must be activated on Sony's old-gen console.

To do this, go to Settings / Application data management / Data saved in system storage / Upload to online storage. Make sure your PS4 console stays connected to the Internet.

For your part, you must also enable this synchronization on PS5. You can find this option in Settings / Game, application and saved data settings.

The only thing you have to do is upload your data to cloud storage from PS4 (source console), and download them on PS5 (target console). Remember that it is an exclusive function of PS Plus, and that it must be done from the same PSN account.

Other options to transfer games and data

If you want to save some time in the data transfer process, you should know that there are other options. There are also alternatives for users who are not subscribed to PS Plus.

On the one hand, we have the most traditional process: turn to a USB drive. It doesn't matter if it is a hard disk drive (HDD) or a simple pendrive.

All you have to do is connect the USB drive to your PS4, transfer the data stored to the console, and then connect the drive to your PS5. You will be able to download the data in a matter of minutes.

In the case of your digital games, there is another option. If you use the same PSN account, all digital titles you own (purchased) They will appear as such in the PS Store, and you can download them to your PS5 without any cost. The same happens with the applications.

If they are physical games, you just have to insert the PS4 game disc into your PS5, and wait for the content to install. Most titles are backward compatible with the next-gen console.

Have you already achieved transfer your games from PS4 to PS5? Of course, we're not just talking about saved data, but also digital games, apps and other files. Now all you have to do is enjoy your new console, which is no small feat.